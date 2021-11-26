Video: 14-Year-Old Weston Lloyd Rides Through Colourful Aspen Forests in 'Golden Equinox'

Nov 26, 2021
by Steven Lloyd  


Arguably one of the best falls Utah has ever seen, 14-year-old Weston Lloyd takes advantage of this opportunity to shred some of the most colorful aspen forests in the Wasatch front. With mild temps and tacky dirt for weeks, it couldn't get any better to put this project together. After being shut down the previous two years by early frosts and cold spells that caused the leaves to turn black and drop overnight, this was the ultimate fall to enjoy.


Weston Lloyd Shredding Deer Valley Utah
Weston Lloyd sending Tsunami trail at Deer Valley


Weston Lloyd Shredding Deer Valley resort Utah.
Literally golden hour


Video: @stevelloydphoto
Music: Mckail Seely / @mckailseely

Posted In:
Videos #PBgroms


Must Read This Week
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
92844 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
56835 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
56411 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
54606 views
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
51928 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
51120 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
43553 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Was the Greatest Advancement In Mountain Bike Technology?
40811 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 If I was 14 and had an awesome paper round can I get some Chris King / Enve wheels?
  • 2 0
 I rode v-brakes when I was 14.
  • 1 0
 This kid rips!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008596
Mobile Version of Website