Video: 14-Year-Old Weston Lloyd Rides Through Colourful Aspen Forests in 'Golden Equinox'

Weston Lloyd sending Tsunami trail at Deer Valley

Literally golden hour

Arguably one of the best falls Utah has ever seen, 14-year-old Weston Lloyd takes advantage of this opportunity to shred some of the most colorful aspen forests in the Wasatch front. With mild temps and tacky dirt for weeks, it couldn't get any better to put this project together. After being shut down the previous two years by early frosts and cold spells that caused the leaves to turn black and drop overnight, this was the ultimate fall to enjoy.Video: @stevelloydphotoMusic: Mckail Seely / @mckailseely