Video: 15 Year Old Shredder Hits Big Freeride Lines in Farwell Canyon

"I started riding mountain bikes at the age of 5 and have always loved the adrenaline and the intense focus that riding on the edge brings - the faster the better! My journey has introduced me to downhill mountain bike racing, and new opportunities to freeride with some of the most talented riders in Northern British Columbia. The evolution of my riding is only made possible with the good friends across Northern BC that share similar passions, and the support of our great Northern communities" Thanks to Glenn, Jacob, and Arthur I got to experience a most incredible weekend, incredible riding, wicked descents and luckily, walk away with only a bit of pride left on the on the hill!" -- Leighton Pillipow