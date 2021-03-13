Video: 15 Year Old Shredder Hits Big Freeride Lines in Farwell Canyon

Mar 13, 2021
by Leighton Pillipow  
Entrance

by LeightonPillipow04
Views: 302    Faves: 3    Comments: 2



Entrance -- Fifteen-year-old downhill racer, Leighton Pillipow discovers new ways to ride his bike, exploring some big lines, pushing limits and facing some freeride demons in his first freeride edit.


bigquotes "I started riding mountain bikes at the age of 5 and have always loved the adrenaline and the intense focus that riding on the edge brings - the faster the better! My journey has introduced me to downhill mountain bike racing, and new opportunities to freeride with some of the most talented riders in Northern British Columbia. The evolution of my riding is only made possible with the good friends across Northern BC that share similar passions, and the support of our great Northern communities" Thanks to Glenn, Jacob, and Arthur I got to experience a most incredible weekend, incredible riding, wicked descents and luckily, walk away with only a bit of pride left on the on the hill!" -- Leighton Pillipow 




Support from:

Ruckus Boards, Bikes and Skis https://www.ruckuspg.ca/
Spectrum Resources Ltd https://www.srgi.ca/
Brink Forest Products http://www.brinkgroup.ca/
Family Dental https://www.fdcpg.ca/site/home
Rad Army PG https://radarmypg.com/
Jacob "The Wrench" Mullen
Arthur Roots

Rider: Leighton Pillipow https://www.instagram.com/leighton.pillipow/?hl=en
Photographer: Glenn King https://www.instagram.com/klennging/
Music: Blood in the Cut by K.Flay

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good job he’s sponsored by the family dental group taking hits like that...
  • 1 0
 Naughty crash that mind! U caught some awesome angles from the drone, good work!
  • 1 0
 But great job dude. Riding was awesome!!!
  • 1 0
 Farwell Bites Back!!

