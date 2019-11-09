Video: 15 Year Old Slays Bike Park in Bromont

After a very busy racing season, Alex and I took some time to film a little something for you guys at our local bike park, Bromont montagne d'expériences. We put lots of hard work into this project, and we sure hope you enjoy it!
We came up with the title "Staycation" because hanging out in Bromont is just like being on a permanent vacation. The riding around here is just too good!
The crew... Alex and I!Find me on Instagram
Video and photo Credit:
Alex Poirier / Peartree ProductionsPeartree Productions website
Special thanks to
Kona Bikes
Monster Army
Stingray Music
Sports Aux Puces Longueuil
Bromont montagne d'expériences
and everyone else who supported me throughout my 2019 season!
