Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend

May 21, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Downhill bikes, enduro bikes, hardtails, and more... You see all types of bikes at the Whistler Bike Park! Mike Levy was there on the opening weekend to check out 16 unique rides.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @WhistlerMountainBikePark / @mikelevy


  • + 1
 Pinkbike, we know how to fullscreen a video if we want to do so. Sometimes we want to have a video playing in a smaller area as is the case with a normal embed and it's annoying having to click over to youtube to get a normal sized video player. Having users click over to youtube also lowers engagement with the PB site because people are more likely to stay on youtube once there (compared to viewing other videos or content on PB). Please stop doing these full width youtube embeds, they're really awful for the users and they don't benefit the site either. Thanks.
  • + 1
 Nate is a f*@king weapon!

