Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend
May 21, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Downhill bikes, enduro bikes, hardtails, and more... You see all types of bikes at the Whistler Bike Park! Mike Levy was there on the opening weekend to check out 16 unique rides.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
/
@WhistlerMountainBikePark
/
@mikelevy
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
186652 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53793 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
51617 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
50060 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
44385 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
43352 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
41856 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Would You Upgrade On Your Current Mountain Bike?
35522 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
TrevZ
(1 mins ago)
Pinkbike, we know how to fullscreen a video if we want to do so. Sometimes we want to have a video playing in a smaller area as is the case with a normal embed and it's annoying having to click over to youtube to get a normal sized video player. Having users click over to youtube also lowers engagement with the PB site because people are more likely to stay on youtube once there (compared to viewing other videos or content on PB). Please stop doing these full width youtube embeds, they're really awful for the users and they don't benefit the site either. Thanks.
[Reply]
+ 1
adrock-whistler
(1 mins ago)
Nate is a f*@king weapon!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021041
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment