Video: 16 Great Years of Greg Minnaar & The Santa Cruz Syndicate

After 16 epic years of racing, puzzling, and making memories together, Greg Minnaar is hanging up his Syndicate jersey.
We wish Greg nothing but the best, and want to extend a huge thanks for everything he and the Santa Cruz Syndicate have accomplished together. From the dominant 00’s to his current status as the Greatest Of All Time. It’s been one hell of a ride.—Santa Cruz Bicycles
Always been my inspiration riding and racing and the guy I’ve looked up to. Been blessed to spend time riding with him too and he’s as genuine and rad as it gets!
Excited for what’s to come for him!
Hopefully we can see him back in those rad OGK Kabuto helmets he used to wear!