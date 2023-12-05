Video: 16 Great Years of Greg Minnaar & The Santa Cruz Syndicate

Dec 5, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesAfter 16 epic years of racing, puzzling, and making memories together, Greg Minnaar is hanging up his Syndicate jersey.

We wish Greg nothing but the best, and want to extend a huge thanks for everything he and the Santa Cruz Syndicate have accomplished together. From the dominant 00’s to his current status as the Greatest Of All Time. It’s been one hell of a ride.Santa Cruz Bicycles


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,198 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
80943 views
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
59776 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
42925 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
40784 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
37622 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
36382 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
33495 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
32040 views

33 Comments
  • 42 0
 This does not feel right
  • 4 0
 Right? Been following this sport for 10 years and Greg has been sooo humble in every single interview. This video just doesnt reflect the image i have of this athlete. Hmmm.
  • 4 0
 Lets be real for a minute. Any professional athlete is EMPLOYED. Talk of 'family', history, heritage is wildly overused, it's just marketing departments drumming up brand loyalty... it's not real. Full respect to what Greg and SC have achieved together over the years, they've done it with hard work, great bikes, incredible riding skill, and a BIG FAT PAYCHECK: just the way it should be. Nothing feels wrong or right about this, it's just business doing what business does.
  • 1 0
 No, not at all. Who knows what happens behind the courtains.
  • 26 1
 stealth return of @sarahmoore, hope you had a good mat leave and that your little one is doing well.
  • 18 2
 I'm back! Thank you!! Mat leave was incredible and the little one is simply the best!
  • 9 1
 Ever since Kathy left, I feel like somehow the vibe changed
  • 19 1
 Ever since Ratboy left
  • 1 1
 @kkmb: true
  • 3 0
 Odd for how family like things were for years that this is the vid. Much below the surface it would appear

Always been my inspiration riding and racing and the guy I’ve looked up to. Been blessed to spend time riding with him too and he’s as genuine and rad as it gets!
Excited for what’s to come for him!

Hopefully we can see him back in those rad OGK Kabuto helmets he used to wear!
  • 6 0
 Love how the crash clip was cut just before his V10 snapped clear in two
  • 1 0
 what do you expect lmao if you were working marketing for a bicycle manufacturer would you ever use a photo or video of your product catastrophically failing.
  • 5 0
 As long as the GOAT still racing, life has not been altered drastically
  • 3 1
 Can this turn out like the Open AI thing? The team threatens to quit if they don’t bring him back and a few of the people who were in the room who made the decision get let go?!
  • 5 1
 Sorry for your loss @SantaCruzSyndicate
  • 1 0
 loss? greg was a loss. he cost the team way too much with the other superstar racing power on the team. dont feel sorry for the team that decided he cost too much to keep.
  • 5 1
 Really? 16 years and al theu got is 2 min video?
  • 3 0
 But will he race next season?!
  • 3 0
 Yes
  • 2 0
 He's allegedly riding for Norco
  • 1 1
 @danielfloyd: Also what I heard, related to a pending buy-out.
  • 1 0
 @mammal: ?
  • 2 0
 Listening to the santa Cruz podcast, it was not his choice to leave the Syndicate
  • 1 0
 Change is good, but this is like wearing pants on backwards. It feels very very uncomfortable
  • 1 0
 Doesn't get much better than this youtu.be/9o_EZ0qrYeY?si=PcU8S5i7-yJGr8WC&t=46
  • 1 0
 He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten
  • 2 0
 He's still alive and will be racing.
  • 2 0
 Thank you Greg!!
  • 1 1
 Ya boet, it's not kief that you you're leaving 'Cruz. Hope you have a jol at Norco.
  • 1 0
 MINNoooooAARggggghhhhh!!!!!
  • 1 0
 That video is 2:23 long, should be 2:22.
  • 1 0
 Get Out And Thrash!!
  • 2 3
 Wow those old school bikes look like clown bikes now; how did any of us ever get down a mountain?







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.337362
Mobile Version of Website