Video: 16-Year-Old Brooke Anderson Goes Big in Her Athlete Edit for 'Esperanto'

Surprisingly, Brooke Anderson isn’t the youngest athlete in Esperanto
– and her riding certainly belies her age. The 16-year-old Ride Concepts athlete is a product of the progression curve that has gripped youth mountain biking in the last few years, and she’s absolutely not slowing down. While she might call the loamy steeps of the PNW home, the draw of the Utah desert was too much to ignore. Lucky for her, she was able to join a group of mentors and friends on a dream trip to Virgin. There, she dug, hung out, and rode insane lines alongside Sam Soriano, Hannah Bergemann, Sophie Gregory, Blake Hansen, and Chelsea Kimball for a truly groundbreaking segment in Esperanto.
Find more information on Esperanto and get tour tickets at TGR's Film Tour Page.
2 Comments