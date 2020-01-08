Video: 16-Year-Old Chasing Speed on His Handbuilt Trail in 'Build Yourself'

Jan 8, 2020
by North Shore Billet  


Milton McConville is young, charismatic, and almost always cracking jokes and poking fun. But beneath the light-hearted attitude and cheeky grin is a competitor looking to check off lofty goals. Like so many, he wants to ride his bike but there’s also a desire to be good at a competitive level, to be fast. In 2019, Milton headed overseas for his first experience with World Cup DH racing. He took on the challenging Andorra course and in the toughest conditions experienced at the venue in years. His experience during the first World Cup didn't align with his dreams.

After being served a healthy dose of humble pie at the hands of the Andorra World Cup track, Milton returned home eager to improve. That growth has included the typical focus on riding technique and physical training but he also got to work building a new trail. Milton felt his riding in Andorra was hampered by a lack of experience in similar conditions. With the venue being one of the steeper race tracks on the World Cup, he went hunting for similar terrain at home to hone his skills on.

Milton's work ethic isn't easily found when it comes to intervals or time spent in the gym – it's out in the woods when his passion shines. He's happy digging new lines and when most 16-year-olds are getting phones, cars or other fancy things for their sixteenth birthdays, Milton's parents gave him a chainsaw. But he's not just building trail because it will help his goals with riding – he genuinely enjoys it. He has the flips and tricks but has the terrain and now trails to help him work on the speed and flow to succeed.

North Shore Billet looks forward to watching Milton's riding and racing progress in the coming year as he continues working with Blueprint Athlete Development junior team.

Video by Peter Wojnar.

55 Comments

  • 81 2
 Somebody needs to give this kid a big pat on the back and tell him to keep it up. His parents must be proud
  • 43 1
 I dug a set of dirt jumps at the edge of the estate I grew up on from the age of like 14 (am still digging jumps today as I approach my 39th year!). It genuinely saved me from the park bench and bottle of cheap cider like many of my peers ended up with! It sounds a tad emo but you realise as you get older how much having a passion for stuff (be it riding or building) does for mental well being. Would say building more so than riding cause you get all the enjoyment from riding plus the sense of pride / ownership from what you have created
  • 2 0
 @usmbc-co-uk: same here man, spent my youth in the woods digging jumps and being kids, rather than the white-lightening/park bench scenario, thank fk, now in my thirties and living in Nelson BC & loving my bike inspired life Smile need to get back to trail building though! Inspired
  • 1 0
 He's legit. Super nice dude, super chill, just loves to ride his bike.
  • 25 3
 Props to all the kids who get off their ass and go build stuff, as someone who builds its good to see younger people with a passion to create as well as ride

F*ck the authorities who destroy their work, see what happened in Daresbury just this week and Warrington Borough Councils pro-active drive to get kids off bikes and back on street corners
  • 5 0
 I'm so happy my local trails are almost accepted by the community. Logging going on right now is nothing compared to getting ousted from the woods.
  • 2 0
 I know, I hate it. Me and my 17 year old mtb friends built tons of dirt jumps and a pump track, and the city came and took them down. (I am only 13)
  • 17 1
 Very cool to see a young guy with some focus, follow through, and commitment to his goals. Who says this generation is lost! Great stuff Milton!
  • 12 0
 yooo that backflip caught me off guard, sick stuff man!
  • 10 0
 Sick step up. That is some incredible wood work.
  • 8 11
 bitter b/c it was an existing trail that i enjoyed
  • 3 1
 @crysvb: I was wondering where he was building and if it was with permission.
  • 4 10
flag crysvb (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @JohanG: the loam trail with the corners is his as far as i know, the step up and down are through/over on a previous trail. it's all in the same zone sadly
  • 8 0
 Wise words from a young fella, I imagine good things will come his way.
  • 4 0
 Rad! More people ride than build but if you ever get a chance to build your own trail it is a super rewarding thing to do if you love mtb. During the rainy season most of my rides are ...ride in, build for hours, wobble home absolutely spent without logging more than a few miles on Strava.
  • 5 1
 Awesome video , sick riding , looking forward to to following your races this year. Dude , I really would like to see you wearing a full face when you are shredding and training like that !
  • 6 1
 Milton (like many riders) needs to learn how to properly adjust the chin strap on his helmet. Good work though lad, keep it up.
  • 4 0
 Got a good head on his shoulders, keep putting in the work and it’ll pay off soon!
  • 3 0
 This is awesome, good on him!. I wish we had places that we could just go and dig without getting arrested or fined like crazy.
  • 6 1
 So awesome, congratulations on the feature Milton.. Cheers, Griz
  • 1 0
 If Milton comes to your neck of the woods, first thing he will ask you is, "Where are the biggest jumps and gaps around here? The kids talents is next level. He will be well known in the future. Keep it up Milton.. And the gaps at end of vid are 10x harder then they look.. The angles don't do justice. You're making port moody proud.
  • 4 0
 damn, aggressive style on the bike, !!!!
  • 4 0
 builds,shreds, and smiles like a champ... boom
  • 3 0
 World needs more kids like Milton!!!! His trail looks great! Kinda old school. Not 8 feet wide and smooth as a highway.
  • 2 0
 Yeah Milton! Skilled rider with a surprising work ethic. Shooting this video with Milton was awesome and I can't wait to see where next season takes him!
  • 2 0
 Awesome love a bit of trail building... Wellington NZ could do with some decent trail builders
  • 3 0
 Keep up the good work buddy!
Nice riding and nicely built trail ;-)
  • 2 0
 Nice to see a kid with a shovel in his hand, instead of a phone.! Keep up the good work, that trail looks fun!
  • 1 0
 FINALLY! A video showing where the current bikes are meant to be ridden. Super nice looking, rough and undeveloped trail. Props to Milton.
  • 1 0
 awesome norco bike keep sponsoring this dude, i wan't another canadian DH to win at mont ste anne. we miss so much stevie

and by the way can we see the chainsaw ?
  • 4 2
 A role model at 16 if ever there was. Good on ya fella.
  • 3 1
 Keep it up, man. And an enjoyable read, as well.
  • 3 1
 Awesome! I'm working on my smiles for next season Razz
  • 3 1
 E-smiles
  • 3 1
 Yesssss Milty boy making pomo proud
  • 2 1
 Well done, young sir. Dig the positive vibes and the go get it attitude for life!
  • 1 0
 Looks like an awesome trail, couple well built features but mostly just a trail cut through the forest! Well done
  • 1 0
 Awesome... looking good through the corners. Will be exciting to see how you continue to develop in the years to come.
  • 2 0
 Yeah Milton! No banana shirt though?
  • 3 0
 Right on Milton!
  • 2 0
 Charisma and skills, future is yours
  • 1 0
 Nice vid. But please adjust your helmet straps, so that you actually have the helmet on your head when you crash..
  • 1 0
 did luca shaw and danny hart make a baby? good on him though for challenging his weaknesses to improve his riding
  • 1 0
 Damn good kid! It's fun to see how a the passion for a sport keep us moving on.
  • 2 2
 I never understood why you would put the age of the rider in the title. Nice video though.
  • 2 1
 Good luck with the racing Kid!!Smile
  • 3 2
 Killing it Milton! Keep building those trails and good luck this season.
  • 1 0
 Good stuff. Keep digging and best of luck on your upcoming season.
  • 2 0
 legend.
  • 1 0
 Legit trailSmile Nice work son!
  • 1 0
 Stoked to see where Milton goes in the future. Making PoMo proud!
  • 1 0
 this guy is classy, and a ripper. that backflip was sick
  • 1 0
 Awesome Milton! Way to represent TriCity. We are all proud!
  • 1 0
 Damn, he's 16 at that level. I'm 16 and where am I.
  • 8 8
 What a goofy kid

Post a Comment



