Video: 16-Year-Old Finley Kirschenmann & Drake Parker Send the 2022 Rampage Site

Rider

Film & Edit

Music & Sound Edit

Drake Parker and Finley Kirschenmann, both 16 years old, put their mark on the 2022 Rampage site.Our time in the desert is always magical. Over the past 5 years of riding Virgin in the Fall with the Outlaw athletes, ever since they were even smaller groms (except Drake, he's a huge grom now), it's been awesome to see their confidence and comfort increase while riding these lines.What's even better is how much their riding smarts and desert I.Q. have increased. They know what goes into riding these big lines and how much preparation it takes to ride them successfully, and have the most amount of fun doing it.Early mornings, and late nights went into making this edit over 3 days of riding. We couldn't be happier with the end product that Syd Hyldahl has created, showcasing the amazing riding from both Finley and Drake and Syd's ability to capture the story and feel of the trip."I knew I could ride the full line after we sessioned the biggest drop on it a week earlier. Piecing all the hits together and dropping into The Heart was a dream come true." - Drake"The desert is one of my favorite places to ride. There are so many options to get creative and build what suits you and your riding style." - Finley: Finley Kirschenmann & Drake Parker: Syd Hydlahl - Sqyd Media: Brent Cobb - Black Creek