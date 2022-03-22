Video: 16-Year-Old Lucy Van Eesteren Joins Race Face

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

"I couldn't be more stoked to join such an amazing and welcoming family and can’t wait to hit big jumps, spread the stoke, and meet lots of cool people. I'm also super hyped that Crankworx will be returning to Whistler!" — Lucy Van Eesteren

Welcome Lucy, we’re stoked to have you on Race Face!

Personality shows itself in many ways, both on and off the bike. For 16-year-old Lucy Van Eesteren, it means a healthy dose of dad jokes, ironic comments, and pop-culture references paired with some very impressive riding abilities. We’re looking forward to seeing big things from this young rider in 2022 as she continues to sharpen her skills on the bike and her humour off the bike. And who knows, maybe we’ll even get to see an epic dad joke battle with the Godfather himself, Wade Simmons.