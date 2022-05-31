Video: 17 Minutes of Massive Sends - Red Bull Formation 2022 Highlights

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returned for its third year in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.



Rider list:

Camila Nogueira

Casey Brown

Chelsea Kimball

Georgia Astle

Hannah Bergemann

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Louise Ferguson

Robin Goomes

Samantha Soriano

Vaea Verbeeck

Veronique Sandler

Vinny Armstrong — Red Bull Bike