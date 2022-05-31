Video: 17 Minutes of Massive Sends - Red Bull Formation 2022 Highlights

May 31, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesRed Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returned for its third year in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.

Rider list:
Camila Nogueira
Casey Brown
Chelsea Kimball
Georgia Astle
Hannah Bergemann
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Louise Ferguson
Robin Goomes
Samantha Soriano
Vaea Verbeeck
Veronique Sandler
Vinny ArmstrongRed Bull Bike


