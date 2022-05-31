Video: 17 Minutes of Massive Sends - Red Bull Formation 2022 Highlights

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returned for its third year in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.
Rider list: Camila Nogueira Casey Brown Chelsea Kimball Georgia Astle Hannah Bergemann Harriet Burbidge-Smith Louise Ferguson Robin Goomes Samantha Soriano Vaea Verbeeck Veronique Sandler Vinny Armstrong—Red Bull Bike
