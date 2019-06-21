VIDEOS

Video: 18 Hour Adventure with the Godziek Brothers & Marcin Rot

Jun 21, 2019
by Aleksander Osmałek  

Get inspired for your next sunny adventures with the Polish crew! Godziek Brothers are back for a long one-day edit. Just in time before the longest day of the year, the crew decided to hit on the Polish classic trails and spots to see how much riding they can squeeze into one day. Classic coffee-mug-top-of-the-mountain shots, enduro classics and local park shredding, it's all here!

Also, Marcin Rot joined the pack for this one, and you should note down this name after his great performance during Crankworx Speed & Style and Pumptrack competitions! Dig in!

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Hell yea boiis !

Post a Comment



