Video: 19 Crashes In Glorious Slow Motion From The Leogang World Cup DH 2021

The Leogang World Cup DH track is no doubt as treacherous as it ever has been this year which saw several riders spending more time off their bikes than on them.Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.
Video by sleeper.co
Also, Williams on the Saracen at 2:13....ugh...
