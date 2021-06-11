Video: 19 Crashes In Glorious Slow Motion From The Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 11, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Leogang World Cup DH track is no doubt as treacherous as it ever has been this year which saw several riders spending more time off their bikes than on them.


Watch the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci and get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.

Video by sleeper.co




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Mud, both the criminal and the cushion.
  • 3 0
 Pro racer's Friday Fails.
  • 2 0
 Some laundry soap company is going to buy that footage to make advertising.
  • 2 0
 Give me the sound of breaking bones, bent metal and screaming out in pain....
  • 1 0
 Only one set of flat pedals in the whole crash reel. Clips = Crashes. Correlation = Causation.

Also, Williams on the Saracen at 2:13....ugh...
  • 2 0
 Man those OTBs in the stump section are brutal.
  • 2 0
 Why was the first guy using a single crown fork?
  • 1 0
 An endurist thinking he could become a downhiller :-)
  • 1 0
 The music!, the slo mo! I would almost call it graceful! :/ XD
  • 1 0
 Thank you for not posting a slo mo of the Florent Payet crash!!
  • 1 0
 Bravo!
  • 1 0
 Great working music.
  • 1 0
 Nice one

Post a Comment



