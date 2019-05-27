Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: 2 Days at Home with 50to01's Josh Lewis
May 27, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Alex Rankin spent a couple of days with Loose, here are the goods.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
108421 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
67883 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
60765 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
58261 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
46810 views
First Ride: Pivot's XC Race Ready 2020 Mach 4 SL
45183 views
Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend
42678 views
Review: Spank's Foam-Filled Spike 350 Vibrocore Wheelset
41488 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
MarcusBrody
(37 mins ago)
I ride a Santa Cruz, wear a Giro Switchblade without the chin bar, spend a lot of time building little lines in my local woods, and fall down a great deal. Weirdly, the similarities end there though.
[Reply]
+ 2
MarcusBrody
(36 mins ago)
I do really appreciate the 50:01 videos keeping a lot of the crashes in the edit. It goes a long way to showing how challenging some of this mucking about stuff is for even the best riders.
[Reply]
+ 1
youknowitsus
(7 mins ago)
YOOOOOOOOOO!! Switchback section at 1:53 was dope! Showin' em how to carve those nasty dh tech lines yewwwww!!
[Reply]
+ 2
vialdemo
(33 mins ago)
sloppy precise turns. so sick
[Reply]
+ 1
youknowitsus
(7 mins ago)
Amen!!
[Reply]
+ 1
caldwellvisuals
(40 mins ago)
Go on Loose. So fun to watch!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024642
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment