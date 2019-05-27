VIDEOS

Video: 2 Days at Home with 50to01's Josh Lewis

May 27, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Alex Rankin spent a couple of days with Loose, here are the goods.

6 Comments

  • + 3
 I ride a Santa Cruz, wear a Giro Switchblade without the chin bar, spend a lot of time building little lines in my local woods, and fall down a great deal. Weirdly, the similarities end there though.
  • + 2
 I do really appreciate the 50:01 videos keeping a lot of the crashes in the edit. It goes a long way to showing how challenging some of this mucking about stuff is for even the best riders.
  • + 1
 YOOOOOOOOOO!! Switchback section at 1:53 was dope! Showin' em how to carve those nasty dh tech lines yewwwww!!
  • + 2
 sloppy precise turns. so sick
  • + 1
 Amen!!
  • + 1
 Go on Loose. So fun to watch!

Post a Comment



