Video: 20-Minute Complete Guided Core Workout By Dialed Health

Start the “Guided Video” to do the workout in real time with Dialed Health Trainer Derek (above). He gives direction for each movement along with counting reps, sets, and useful tips. You can also use the “Solo Routine” to work at your own pace using the individual movement videos to perfect your form(this is the same workout as the guided video, but listed step by step below). Choose your preferred method and get moving.
*Remember, you are strength training to get better, not injured. Stay smart and consistent with your form as the number one priority. If you execute this workout, plan to build strength that helps you on the bike and in the rest of your active life.Warm Up: Complete 2 Sets Before Moving On (X2)
*move down the list in order to complete one set with minimal rest time between movements.
Glute Bridge With Alt. Leg Extension: 10 Reps (alt. 5 each side, slow)
Hollow Hold Rock: 20 Reps (20 each side)
Bear Crawl: 10 Steps Forward/10 Steps Back (2 times)
X2Strength Circuit: Complete 3 Sets Before Moving On (X3)
*move down the list in order to complete one set with minimal rest between movements.
High Plank Alt. Shoulder Taps: 20 Reps (alt.10 each side)
Side Plank Leg Raise: 10 Reps (each side)
Double Crunch: 20 Reps
Pulse Ups: 10 Reps
Cobra: 10 Reps (2 second holds)
X3Cool Down: Complete 1 Set To Finish Workout (X1)
*move down the list in order to complete one set holding each stretch for 30-90 seconds.
Upward Dog With Twist
Half Kneeling Hip Stretch
3 Position Wall Stretch
X1
Congrats on getting your workout done today! Get at least one more strength workout this week to continue making progress. Just leave enough in the tank for your next ride so you can put that new strength to use.
Derek's interest for health and fitness initially sparked while racing on Yeti Cycles downhill team in 2009. Meeting with trainers and nutritionists opened his eyes to the world of performance that stuck beyond his years of racing. Fast forward and his training career has taken him all over California. From high end facilities focused on personal training, to large boot camp classes, these experiences have allowed him to take the knowledge of the general fitness space and cater it to the real needs of cyclists. Now as Dialed Health, Derek trains clients at his studio in person and works with athletes all over the world through his online training platform.
