Video: 20-Minute Complete Guided Core Workout By Dialed Health

Derek's interest for health and fitness initially sparked while racing on Yeti Cycles downhill team in 2009. Meeting with trainers and nutritionists opened his eyes to the world of performance that stuck beyond his years of racing. Fast forward and his training career has taken him all over California. From high end facilities focused on personal training, to large boot camp classes, these experiences have allowed him to take the knowledge of the general fitness space and cater it to the real needs of cyclists. Now as Dialed Health, Derek trains clients at his studio in person and works with athletes all over the world through his online training platform.

