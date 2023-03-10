Must Watch: 20 Minutes of Flat Out EWS Racing from Tom Caldwell & Misspent Summers in 'Cosmic'

Cosmic is an otherworldly mountain bike film that looks back at the 2022 Enduro World Series and features the world’s best enduro racers tearing it up at every round.Much like an astronaut in the wonders of space, enduro riders navigate their way across challenging terrain, meet whacky locals and sadly sometimes come crashing down to earth.Tommy Caldwell of Caldwell Visuals spent 2022 following the Enduro World Spaceship and was trackside with a camera to capture all the action.Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals are proud to present Cosmic.We hope you enjoy the video.