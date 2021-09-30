Video: Looking Back at 20 Years of Red Bull Rampage

20 years, 14 events, 9 winners. Who would have thought 20 years ago, that Red Bull Rampage could have brought freeride MTB this far!?



The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001. Twenty years and nine different winners later, we celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary by looking back at some of the biggest moments.



With support from the Utah Sports Commission, we return to desert sands of Virgin, Utah this October 15 to determine who will take the most desired crown in MTB. — Red Bull Bike