Video: 2019 Freeride Mash Up from Olivier Cuvet

Started the year with a stunning trip to Madeira Island, where we rode unique landscapes and riding zones

Can you find a better spot for a foot plant?

I start building my backyard in order to have proper riding facilities.

SR Suntour brought us to Carson's place so we can share lines and ride all together.

I headed south to shoot Ride Free.

France probably got some of the best hidden spots in the world

Sending it in Chatel Bike park.

Last but not least, I finished my biggest project to date, [01200], a freeride edit 100% (hand)made at home.

Here is a lil' homemade recap from this past year! Those are my favorites shots from Madeira Crusin' by Maxime Rambaud, Ride Free by Arthur Chambre and [01200] by Maxime Rambaud.I've dedicated this year to what I truly love doing on a bike, and my last edit [01200] showcase it pretty good. Building all my lines for this one made me realize I feel pretty ready and confident to make a step further. Rampage has always been a dream of mine and I want to work this way now.