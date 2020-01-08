Video: 2019 Freeride Mash Up from Olivier Cuvet

Here is a lil' homemade recap from this past year! Those are my favorites shots from Madeira Crusin' by Maxime Rambaud, Ride Free by Arthur Chambre and [01200] by Maxime Rambaud.
I've dedicated this year to what I truly love doing on a bike, and my last edit [01200] showcase it pretty good. Building all my lines for this one made me realize I feel pretty ready and confident to make a step further. Rampage has always been a dream of mine and I want to work this way now.
17 Comments
here's the time marks so you can skip directly to the action.
+++ MAY CAUSE STOKENESS, WATCH ON YOUR OWN RISK! +++
00:00 me in pyjama
01:23 me on the couch, watching TV
02:40 looking for the TV remote
03:00 grabbing chips, one handed
05:34 riding to the supermarket to get some Mountain Dew and more Chips
06:01 final credits incl. bloopers (watch me as I spill Mountain Dew over myself looking for the remote control)
Post a Comment