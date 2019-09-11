Video: Course Preview with Sam Reynolds - 2019 Nines

Sep 11, 2019
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  


bigquotesA week of mountain biking action is currently underway at The Audi Nines MTB. In collaboration with Bikepark Idarkopf, the event has returned to the stone quarry in Germany’s Birkenfeld region, where an out-of-this-world course has drawn the world’s best mountain bikers for an all-time session.

Come and take a first look at this year's groundbreaking venue as master-builders Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela walk you through the course accompanied by Austria's Peter Kaiser and UK's Tom Isted.

On the 14th of September 2019, The Audi Nines MTB will conclude with the Public Contest Day. For the first time, the public is invited to the quarry to watch the crew of world-class athletes tackle this extraordinary venue. Admission is free for this special occasion.

Life in the quarry kicked off with a mellow warm-up day yesterday as the riders showed up throughout the day to inspect the mind-boggling course and get in their first runs. First tracks were laid down on both the slopestyle and freeride course, while the Perfect Hip was left to dry out after yesterday's rain—it's sure to go off later in the week.Audi Nines

Course
The 2019 Audi Nines course here in Birkenfeld, Germany.

Riders turned vloggers. It was cool to see so many riders with cameras out with them documenting them and their friends experiences.
Erik Fedko showing Max Fredriksson his new camera, albeit it all in German.
Sam Pilgrim getting those important action shots.

Solar panels were made to be wall rides yeah? Lukas Knopf testing out how securely it was dug in.

SAM REYNOLDS
Sam Reynolds hitting the freeride line.

bigquotesWe came here with high expectations because last year was so good. The course is even better this year, with more features and more stuff to play around on. It’s so much fun to ride this course and have a good session with everyone.Peter Kaiser

Erik Fedko getting that "Swipe up to watch" on point.
How to spot a freerider 101.

Sam Pilgrim styling it hard.

Nicholi Rogatkin doing what he does best

Practice make perfect, if you didn't nail it first time it just wouldn't be any fun.
Erik Fedko building up that speed into the takeoff

The satellite dish that provides hours of fun.

Max Fredriksson showing everyone how it's done.
Twice.

After an early morning start on the second day of practice, many riders chose to take a chilled afternoon, others however, decided it was the perfect time to session the "Big Line", that was of course after spending some time on the skatepark ramps and jumps a little further up the quarry.

The race drone back at it.

Nico Vink taking backflips to a whole other level.

bigquotesThe course really celebrates every aspect of freeride mountain biking, from the skatepark area up to the humongous hip—which is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen—and everything in between.Sam Reynolds

New trick or trick gone wrong?

Unknown
Riding jumps with your mates, it doesn't really get much better.

Did someone get that on camera?

We can't wait to see what action will unfold throughout the week, especially on the new addition; the biggest hip jump.

