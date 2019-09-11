Video: Course Preview with Sam Reynolds - 2019 Nines

A week of mountain biking action is currently underway at The Audi Nines MTB. In collaboration with Bikepark Idarkopf, the event has returned to the stone quarry in Germany’s Birkenfeld region, where an out-of-this-world course has drawn the world’s best mountain bikers for an all-time session.



Come and take a first look at this year's groundbreaking venue as master-builders Sam Reynolds and Clemens Kaudela walk you through the course accompanied by Austria's Peter Kaiser and UK's Tom Isted.



On the 14th of September 2019, The Audi Nines MTB will conclude with the Public Contest Day. For the first time, the public is invited to the quarry to watch the crew of world-class athletes tackle this extraordinary venue. Admission is free for this special occasion.



Life in the quarry kicked off with a mellow warm-up day yesterday as the riders showed up throughout the day to inspect the mind-boggling course and get in their first runs. First tracks were laid down on both the slopestyle and freeride course, while the Perfect Hip was left to dry out after yesterday's rain—it's sure to go off later in the week. — Audi Nines