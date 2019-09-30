Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match

Sep 30, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Trek's new Fuel EX and Santa Cruz's equally new Tallboy were two of the most anticipated bikes of the year, which means that we absolutely had to pit them against each other in some sort of trail bike cage match. After all, both machines are intended to be ridden in the same way, from days long enough to have you wishing for chamois cream to pointing yourself down some questionably steep chutes.

Thing is, they go about it in very different ways.


Santa Cruz Tallboy versus Fuel EX


Tallboy Details

• Intended use: Trail riding
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear-wheel travel: 120mm
• Fork travel: 130mm
• Head angle: 65.5-degrees
• Reach: 468mm (lrg)
• All-new frame and geometry
• Adjustable chainstay length
• Alloy, CC and C carbon frames
• Sizes: XS - XXL (lrg tested)
• Weight: 28.3lb (as pictured)
• MSRP: $8,199 USD
• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com

Santa Cruz Tallboy full-length review

Fuel EX Details

• Intended use: Trail riding
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 130mm
• Fork travel: 140mm
• Head angle: 66-degrees
• Reach: 470mm
• Storage in downtube
• ISCG 05 tabs
• Tire clearance: 2.6"
• Sizes: XS - XXL (lrg tested)
• Weight: 28.6lb (as pictured)
• MSRP: $7,499.99 USD
• More info: www.trekbikes.com

Trek Fuel EX full-length review


First, what do they have in common? They're both on 29" wheels, and their reach numbers are within two millimeters of each other; 470mm for the large-sized Fuel EX, and 468mm of the large-sized Tallboy. Both have house-branded carbon wheelsets and 12-speed drivetrains from SRAM, too, so it's no surprise to see that they nearly weigh the same: 28.6lb for the Fuel EX and just 0.3lb less for the Tallboy.

And to let us concentrate on what's happening in the suspension and handling departments, we've even swapped out the stock rubber on both for a set of control tires - Maxxis DHF and DHR rubber with EXO+ casing - and inflated them to the exact same pressures.


Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
The Tallboy (left) uses a dual-link system to deliver 120mm of travel. The Fuel EX (right) has 130mm of travel from a linkage-driven single pivot, with the twist being the concentric pivot at the axle.


Things are a bit different when we talk about suspension and head angle, though. The Fuel EX has more of the former - 140mm up front and 130mm in the rear, 10mm more than the Tallboy on both ends - but the Santa Cruz is half a degree slacker when both are in their most relaxed settings.

As for the riders, Levy and Kazimer are at odds when it comes to nearly everything, but they both weigh 155lb and have essentially the same suspension and cockpit preferences, making it easy to swap back and forth during testing.

Spoiler alert: While they usually don't agree on much, Levy and Kazimer did see eye to eye when it came to which bike they prefer. It wasn't the Fuel EX. Trek sent over a statement, below.

Trek's response:
“You can get enhanced shock support and a more progressive feel on the Fuel EX by setting the shock to the middle Trail setting and by using the larger 0.6 or 0.8 Fox shock volume reducers (stock is the 0.4 spacer). The trail setting was intended to be the desired middle setting so riders could move either way off of that based on their personal riding style and terrain. If you’re a “set and forget” type rider, just put it in Trail and adjust the spring force to your liking in that setting. You can also decrease sag to 25% to further increase support (standard recommended sag is 30%). Point being, the Fuel EX gives you a lot of room to achieve the type of ride you want.” -Jose Gonzalez, Trek Suspension Development


Do you agree with their verdict in the video? Would you choose the Fuel EX or the Tallboy?

Post a Comment



