Video: 2021 Mountain Bike Products of the Year - Pinkbike Awards

Dec 29, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


2021 had no shortage of ups and downs, and for many consumers simply getting the mountain bike products they wanted was a feat in and of itself due to supply chain issues. However, that doesn't mean progress completely halted - plenty of new components were released, and not all of those products were crazy expensive, either. Join Mike Levy and Henry Quinney as they present the awards for Suspension Product of the Year, Product of the Year, Value Product of the Year, and Innovation of the Year.


Read the articles here:
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner






11 Comments

  • 19 0
 Consuuuuumee!
  • 10 0
 I'll take 'content that doesn't need to be in video format', for $200 Alex
  • 4 0
 Kaz out here looking like a surly kid who was forced to wear a tie for the holidays
  • 5 0
 Kaz so surly he didn't even appear in the video.
  • 3 0
 Umm Kaz would have just voted for the Stumpy EVO for every category. that is why Levy and Henry did the awards.
  • 2 0
 I'm going to start a new website that's called Blackbike, the only difference will be all eBike content will be banned, full stop.
  • 1 0
 Whoever is overseeing editing please, please, please balance Henry's audio. His voice gets so soft that the db difference between him and other audio is quite significant. It would be appreciated!
  • 2 0
 Kaz’s tie is NOT fully seated on his collar. Better check that bead!
  • 2 0
 RabbitHouse
  • 1 0
 Next SL400GT from Walmart is
  • 1 0
 When are the advent calendar winners going to be announced?

