Video: 2021 Mountain Bike Products of the Year - Pinkbike Awards

2021 had no shortage of ups and downs, and for many consumers simply getting the mountain bike products they wanted was a feat in and of itself due to supply chain issues. However, that doesn't mean progress completely halted - plenty of new components were released, and not all of those products were crazy expensive, either. Join Mike Levy and Henry Quinney as they present the awards for Suspension Product of the Year, Product of the Year, Value Product of the Year, and Innovation of the Year.Read the articles here: