Video: 2021 Strait Acres and Gravity Fest Recap

Aug 4, 2021
by Snow Summit  
2021 Strait Acres @ Summit Bike Park

by SnowSummitBikePark
Views: 447    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Kyle and Rachel brought the party from their backyard to Big Bear for the 2021 edition of Strait Acres, part of Summit Bike Park's Gravity Festival.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I suppose this will break into a discussion(rant) of how sucky Snow Summit is..
  • 3 1
 That pit viper kit looks so bad
  • 1 0
 for real!

