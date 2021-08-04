Pinkbike.com
Video: 2021 Strait Acres and Gravity Fest Recap
Aug 4, 2021
by
Snow Summit
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
2021 Strait Acres @ Summit Bike Park
by
SnowSummitBikePark
Views: 447
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Kyle and Rachel brought the party from their backyard to Big Bear for the 2021 edition of Strait Acres, part of Summit Bike Park's Gravity Festival.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Jordanh604
(37 mins ago)
I suppose this will break into a discussion(rant) of how sucky Snow Summit is..
[Reply]
3
1
nickgarrison
(1 hours ago)
That pit viper kit looks so bad
[Reply]
1
0
Ghostifari
(56 mins ago)
for real!
[Reply]
