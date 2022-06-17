Video: 2022 EWS-E Petzen-Jamnica Race Highlights

Jun 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe second round of the EWS-E took place in not one but two separate countries! The EWS-E Petzen-Jamnica started in Austria before crossing the border into neighbouring Slovenia for four stages and a power stage before heading back to where it started to finish off with the huge EWS Stage. The last time we were at the Black Hole Bike Fest was in 2018 so the brutal stages of Petzen-Jamnica where brand-new for the EWS-E racers.

The opening round of this year’s title race in Scotland was won by Laura Charles and Edgar Caballo Gonzalez. Would they be able to leave Austria and Slovenia with an extended title lead?!

Who would come out on top in this battle in the mountains? EWS


