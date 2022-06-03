Video: 2022 EWS-E Tweed Valley Race Highlights

Jun 3, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesAfter eight long months of waiting, the EWS-E finally roared back into life right where it left off in southern Scotland at the EWS-E Tweed Valley! After intermittent rain showers in the build up, the morning of race day brought with it blue skies and sunshine. Sixty five kilometres across 13 stages and three loops awaited the best e-bike racers in the world!

Laura Charles, racing for Miranda Factory Racing for the first time, arrived back in Scotland looking for her second win there in a row. Her compatriot and living mountain bike legend, Nico Vouilloz, has busied himself over the last couple of years dominating the championship. Could either of them start the new season off in the best possible fashion?!Enduro World Series


Plus a bit more video coverage of the EWS-E:





Posted In:
eMTB Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
90429 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
60556 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
45215 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
41408 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39599 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37748 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33923 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
31575 views

2 Comments

  • 2 1
 No comments yet, I guess eMTB racing is very popular Wink
  • 3 0
 Ebikes have been sent to Coventry until they apologise





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007052
Mobile Version of Website