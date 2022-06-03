Video: 2022 EWS-E Tweed Valley Race Highlights

After eight long months of waiting, the EWS-E finally roared back into life right where it left off in southern Scotland at the EWS-E Tweed Valley! After intermittent rain showers in the build up, the morning of race day brought with it blue skies and sunshine. Sixty five kilometres across 13 stages and three loops awaited the best e-bike racers in the world!



Laura Charles, racing for Miranda Factory Racing for the first time, arrived back in Scotland looking for her second win there in a row. Her compatriot and living mountain bike legend, Nico Vouilloz, has busied himself over the last couple of years dominating the championship. Could either of them start the new season off in the best possible fashion?! — Enduro World Series