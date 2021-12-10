close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Top Fuel vs Element vs Jet9 vs Trance 29 vs Blur TR vs Lux Trail - Field Test Roundtable

Dec 10, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Downcountry Round Table


There were a lot of people that laughed at "downcountry". Well, they're not laughing now, are they? But I think they perhaps should. The name, or category, is just as ridiculous a word as ever. Is a downcountry bike a real thing? Is it here to destroy mountain biking? Will there one day be downcountry specific trails that you're not allowed to ride unless you've got between 119 and 121mm of travel? Well, I think we know the answer. It's an unequivocal yes, obviously.

But, apart from an existential threat, what does a downcountry bike pose? Well, let's be honest, in most cases it's just a very light 120mm bike. Except some brands didn't get the memo on the lightweight part. To say these bikes are no different from 120mm bikes of the past, though, would be wrong. They are, and they ride very differently. However, there are some bikes that feel more like traditional trail bikes.

For instance, the Giant Trance Advanced Pro 29 and the Jet 9 RDO are bikes that seem to be just about capable enough to ride just about anything. They borrow a lot of the characteristics you've probably come to love in your enduro bike. They're higher at the front and the rider's weight tends to sit slightly more rearward. This means that while they're very confidence inspiring on the steeper trails, they don't feel so alive or quick to respond on flatter terrain.

Similarly, the Trek and the Rocky seem to embody the downcountry revolution with untempered commitment. They're long, they're slack, and they're probably longer than most EWS race bikes. Is that a good thing though? And is this what we want? In some aspects these bikes shine, but what are the shortcomings of having a 480mm reach on a shorter travel bike? Or is it a win-win situation?

Then, of course there are the XC race bikes who have undergone some serious revision to now be worthy of the "trail" name. How much difference can just adding one word make? And can they move away from their XC roots to open up new stratas of capabilities? They were certainly lively, but what does that mean for you and I riding on our local trails?

Some riders will want the extra security of being over biked. However, others enjoy pushing a short travel bike to its limit. The geometry of long-travel bikes has threatened to work its way into short travel applications for a very long time. Now that it's here, is it worth it? Or do we prefer something a little more classically inspired?

Top Fuel 9.8 GX AXS Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 120mm front
• Wheel size: 29" (except XS)
• Head angle: 66° (low)
• Seat tube angle: 76° (low)
• Size tested: large
• Reach: 480 mm
• Chainstay length: 435 mm
• Sizes: XS, S, M, M/L, L , XL, XXL
• Weight: 26lb 3 oz (11.9 kg)
• Price: $7,549 USD
trekbikes.com
Element Carbon 90 Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65 - 65.8°
• Seat tube angle: 76 - 76.8°
• Size tested: large
• Reach: 475 mm (low)
• Chainstay length: 435 mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 25lb 0oz (11.3 kg)
• Price: $9,589 USD
bikes.com

Jet 9 RDO Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 66 - 66.5°
• Seat tube angle: 76 - 76.5°
• Size tested: large
• Reach: 469 mm (low)
• Chainstay length: 432 mm (low)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 28 lb 5 oz (12.8 kg)
• Price: $5,899 USD
ninerbikes.com
Trance Advanced Pro 29 1 Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65.5° (low)
• Seat tube angle: 76.3° (low)
• Size tested: large
• Reach: 472 mm (low)
• Chainstay length: 439 mm (low)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 29lb 9oz (13.4kg)
• Price: $7,000 USD
giantbicycles.com

Blur TR X01 AXS Details

• Travel: 115mm rear / 120mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 67.1°
• Seat tube angle: 74.9°
• Size tested: large
• Reach: 457 mm
• Chainstay length: 436 mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 23 lb 12 oz (10.8 kg)
• Price: $9449 USD
santacruzbicycles.com
Canyon Lux Trail CF8 Details

• Travel: 110mm rear / 120mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 67.5°
• Seat tube angle: 74.5° (low)
• Size tested: medium
• Reach: 460 mm
• Chainstay length: 435 mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 26lb 10oz (12.1kg)
• Price: $6299
canyon.com


Which downcountry bike would you like to ride the most?




The 2021 Fall Field Test is presented by Rapha and Bontrager. Thank you also to Maxxis, Schwalbe, and Garmin for control tires and equipment.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Downcountry Bikes Canyon Lux Giant Trance Niner Jet 9 Rocky Mountain Element Santa Cruz Blur Trek Top Fuel


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
91965 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
61537 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
58105 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
54205 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
45759 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
45122 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
39802 views
Beta Launches Their Fall 2021 Beta Tests
37837 views

48 Comments

  • 15 0
 Downcountry dog field test when?
  • 13 0
 Sign me up.
  • 2 0
 dogs are the best
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: If the Santa Cruz Blur TR was a dog, what breed? Also... what about the Rocky Element?
  • 10 1
 Unfortunately as I get older and less rad these bikes are looking more desirable than the big travel smashy bikes I usually ride. Which makes me sad that I am sucking and a down country bike might be sufficient for my needs. Now get off my lawn.
  • 1 0
 Comes to us all pal.
  • 9 1
 This Field Test was definitely fun to watch (props to Henry Quinney) but I think the budget ones were way more helpful for the majority of riders who aren't looking for an $7500 bike.
  • 11 0
 Yep, we're not going to stop doing the Value Field Tests any time soon - we've got another one already on the calendar for early(ish) 2022.
  • 5 0
 @mikekazimer: Would be cool to see a hardcore hardtail field test, there haven't been many hardtails tested Smile Would be interesting to see how you would ride/review and like them compared to all the fs bikes
  • 2 0
 @NuclearNachos, we had a handful of hardtails in the last two value field tests, and there will be more in the next one as well. You can find those here: www.pinkbike.com/news/welcome-to-the-2021-pinkbike-value-bikes-field-trip.html and here: www.pinkbike.com/news/welcome-to-the-2020-pinkbike-field-trip.html.
  • 5 2
 I'd go with the trek i think.

The 9.7 build is $4230 usd comes with grip1 34, DPS shock, XT shifter/deraileur, deore 6120 brakes (swap to metallic pads and +20 rotors f/r), 170mm dropper (l, xl), and it has a swatbox.

Similarly spec'd element (C50 build) is $700 more.
  • 3 1
 I'm not a fan of a million bike categories, but some of these bikes are still in the XC category while others are more in the trail category. Those still in the XC category fit the "downcountry" movement. But should the others be in a Short Travel Trail Bike category. It seems like the bike designers intents are different for some of these bikes. Or is every bike so different these days that categories are becoming meaningless?
  • 6 0
 My Element arrives Monday!!!!
  • 1 0
 *Napoleon Dynamite voice* Luckyyyyy... looking like June or so for mine, at the earliest. Enjoy it in good health!
  • 5 0
 The Niche Police told me that the Blur and the Lux are actually "Marathon XC bikes"
  • 1 0
 The new Element was designed with the BC bike race in mind. So the same niche "marathon XC" could be used to decride it.
  • 2 0
 On this list, if money is no object, I will take the Blur as specced on this comparison test. If money matters, I will take a lessor Top Fuel, say, the aluminum-framed 8.

What I really want is an aluminum Spur. Maybe 2022?
  • 1 0
 I don't think an alloy spur is in the works. It uses a flex pivot so the entire suspension linkage would need changed to make it alloy.
  • 8 2
 TALLBOY
  • 5 1
 Q: Which downcountry bike would I like to ride the most? A: Transition Spur
  • 1 0
 My version of downcountry - Kona Hei Hei CR Race. When built up to race XC it weighs 22 lbs. Mainly due to the Fox 32 step cast, carbon seatpost and sub 1400 g wheels with maxxis ikons. I take this bike and perform bulk component swap to increase the fun factor on the down. My changeouts include a Fox 34 fork, 33 mm internal carbon wheels (I9 hubs) with minions, and a Fox transfer dropper. This slackens the bike a hair and increases the weight 3.5 lbs or so.
  • 1 0
 That Element. Woohoo. Literally the answer to my prayers after hacking my old Element (overforked, overtired, overrimmed, overbarred, understemmed, saddle slammed as far forward as possible) trying to achieve exactly what this one has done. Thanks Rocky... I believe my Element C70 is due to arrive in about 6 weeks.
All this said, I think the new Element is the new definition of a trail bike so this DownCountry title doesn't apply. Marathon Trail Hucker is the new category.
  • 1 0
 I have to laugh @mikelevy you guys labeled this as "downcountry" field test but yet your picking the more XC oriented bike and the other bike that descends the best. Instead of choosing one that's in the middle. Let's be honest here, none of these bikes are XC race bikes unless your only going to race marathons then maybe a couple of these bikes might be contenders, but NONE are xc race bikes. When I think Downcountry I think which bike could I ride on my local enduro track if my enduro bike is down or I want to just pedal all day and still have fun on the descents. Having raced quite a bit of xc and won quite alot if I said that the bike I needed to be competitive with would be any fun on the trails I'd be lying to myself. These reviews like anything are just so subjective it ALWAYS comes down to the fact that which bike you get should be solely based on what you want to do with it.
  • 2 0
 "Strong, light, and Cheap. Pick two."
Light & Cheap: XC
Strong & Cheap: "Classic" /short travel trail
Strong and Light: Down Country
  • 3 1
 Happy to hear the Element is a close comparison to the Spur.... because I pulled the trigger on one a week before the review! lol
  • 2 0
 Sounds like these guys all were expecting trail bikes. If you’re asking for four pistons brakes, you’re reviewing the wrong bikes.
  • 3 0
 Minnaar doesn't know what downcountry is, so does it really exist?
  • 2 0
 his long shocked and overforked tallboy sure is sweet!
  • 2 0
 @andraperrella27: that's definitely an aggressive trail bike in enduro bike clothing
  • 2 1
 Love these field tests, and all the bike reviews you guys do! I would be really interested to hear how the Element compares to the Spur.
  • 2 0
 All bikes I will never be able to afford...
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the uppers, downers and all arounders round table. When does that come out?
  • 2 0
 Ripley vs Element vs Spur
  • 1 0
 Top tier is close. It's probably a race for the availability but: Spur, Trek, Element

Then it's: No, no, no, no, no.
  • 1 0
 Starling review coming up!
  • 3 1
 OPTIC
  • 1 0
 if henry's voice goes any deeper, i think he might hit the brown note
  • 3 2
 SPUR
  • 1 0
 oonga boonga
  • 1 0
 Hei Hei
  • 2 1
 Ripley
  • 1 0
 Banshee Phantom
  • 1 0
 Too heavy. I love Banshee's. I had a Rune and a V3 Paradox, but the frame weight pushes it out of the category.
  • 1 0
 Trail 429
  • 1 0
 Vs Spur
  • 1 0
 Ibis Ripley for me
  • 1 1
 SPUR !!!
  • 1 1
 Downcountry=Fad!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011849
Mobile Version of Website