Video: 2023 Red Bull Joyride Highlights

Jul 31, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Also available to view on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.

The slopestyle field is STACKED with talent. Red Bull Joyride went off this weekend! With massive wind delays that resulted in a single-run contest, riders had to dig deep and put it all on the line.

Videos Crankworx Pinkbike Originals Red Bull Emil Johansson Paul Couderc Tom Isted Crankworx Whistler 2023 Slopestyle


10 Comments
  • 4 0
 That shot at 1:32 of Tom Isted's double backflip against the hazy mountains is art and should be framed on a wall somewhere.
  • 1 0
 Such a great video for what was a disappointing Joyride.
But when you break it down into 3 and a half minutes, it sure looks awesome.

re: subscriptions. Trailforks alone makes it worthwhile. The number of times I've been deep in the bush and trailforks has helped me out is countless.
  • 5 7
 The irony of the 'Nothings for Free' post being linked to Outside+ requiring a subscription to watch. And the coincidence there's no way to comment (make fun of this) on the other post itself.

This reminds me of the Chevy Nova.
  • 8 1
 Is that actually ironic? Seems more like truth in advertising to me.
  • 1 2
 Hoped i'd see a comment like this here
  • 4 0
 I drafted a bunch of snarky replies and then thought better of it. We're proud of the film, spent a lot of time and money to make it happen, and the subscription is stupid cheap right now. I'm obviously biased but $24 is genuinely amazing value for Nothing's For Free, Trailforks, Gaia, etc., and people will either watch it or not.

All that said, there will also be a limited free stream at some point in the near future thanks to GT Bicycles, and eventually other ways to purchase/view the film. Oh and a world tour of in-person events will be announced soon.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I just want my own copy..
Subscriptions, always feel like they hope you'll not notice auto-renewal and price hikes.
I also don't care to add more Gig's of useless app's to my phone.
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: It is amazing value and it's kind of wild you even need to communicate this. It just goes to show how people have become entitled to free, quality content. I remember being a grom 20 years ago and dropping this much $ on a single DVD hahaha
  • 1 0
 Damn, pinkbike got that outside+ money with that booth and banners. Bet the views were nice there.
  • 1 1
 Unpopular opinion, Paul’s run was better than Emil’s





