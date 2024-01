Video: 2023 Wrap Up with Ronan Dunne, Veronika Widmann & Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

Living the dream right? Racing bikes on a factory team sure is up there with some of the best careers in the world and the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing team wouldn’t disagree. But racing full time doesn’t come without its challenges.In this feature-length documentary from the team, we hear for the first time a tell-all behind the scenes from the team as they bear some home truths, feelings, reflections and look back on the highest highs and lows of the 2023 season.The Continental Nukeproof Factory racing team is well renowned for being one of, if not the most hospitable pits on the DH circuit. With 4 fantastic riders, the most dedicated owners and assistant team manager and the most meticulous mechanics, the 2023 season was a landmark year for this fresh UCI Elite DH team. Here’s our invitation to battle away those (probably dry) January blues and settle into the official 2023 wrap-up film from Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing.