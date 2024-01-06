Video: 2023 Wrap Up with Ronan Dunne, Veronika Widmann & Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

Living the dream right? Racing bikes on a factory team sure is up there with some of the best careers in the world and the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing team wouldn’t disagree. But racing full time doesn’t come without its challenges.
In this feature-length documentary from the team, we hear for the first time a tell-all behind the scenes from the team as they bear some home truths, feelings, reflections and look back on the highest highs and lows of the 2023 season.
The Continental Nukeproof Factory racing team is well renowned for being one of, if not the most hospitable pits on the DH circuit. With 4 fantastic riders, the most dedicated owners and assistant team manager and the most meticulous mechanics, the 2023 season was a landmark year for this fresh UCI Elite DH team. Here’s our invitation to battle away those (probably dry) January blues and settle into the official 2023 wrap-up film from Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing.
The Characters
Mark Cumming
One of the most instrumental characters in the Irish MTB scene and the most hospitable team owner/manager on the circuit. Mark’s involvement in Irish mountain biking spans the years both supporting both Chris and Ronan’s careers from a very early age, travelling around Ireland, UK and Europe.
Mark & Jennifer were among the founders of Rostrevor Mountain Bike Club which has run IDMS Series Races and the Irish National Championships in the past, through to hosting the Irish National Downhill team at the recent UCI DH World Champs in Fort William and run an award-winning mountain lodge and activity centre in Rostrevor Northern Ireland. Not to mention could feed the entire paddock with the best food you’ll taste.
Harry Molloy
Assistant Team manager Harry is the calm measured character in the team. With a long dynasty in Downhill racing, Harry’s experience and confidence has been a sounding board for the riders. Harry has always focused his energy on getting the best from the team and working closely with Mark on team operations and logistics.
He is a regular at Red Bull Hardline and often bothering the top 60 in World Cups. You’d be hard pushed to find a more dedicated, kind assistant team manager
Ronan Dunne Ronan is one of the hottest tickets in the DH scene right now, a 2022 podium in Snowshoe rocketed him into the limelight for good reason. A true character, the Irish superstar has a reputation as one of the most focussed and wild riders on the circuit. Ronan’s dedication to the sport has elevated him through the ranks to achieve 2 podiums in two years.
A fairly impressive start to your Elite career. We hear some of the hardest parts of Ronan’s season as well as the incredible highs and find out Ronan’s plan for 2024.
Veronika Widmann Hailing from the Tyrolean region of Italy, Vero grew up cutting her teeth on tracks like Val Di Sole, graduating from cross country into Downhill. It wasn't long before her love for DH gravitated towards racing, leading to numerous National Championships and a recent career best at Snowshoe. The film explores how a mindset shift switched Vero’s perspective this season leading to her most successful season of her career.
Louise Ferguson One of the nicest people in Mountain Biking and an unbelievable talent on a bike. Starting life in Fort William, Lou came to riding later than some. Her meteoric rise to success came after her move to her now home of Queenstown, New Zealand to follow her passion.
Multiple Crankworx medal winner, one of the first women in history to hit some of the Red Bull Hardline features and Red Bull Formations rider, Lou’s talent is unending. Lou gives an insight into her first year on a factory DH team.
Chris Cumming Having been riding Nukeproof bikes for over half his life, Chris’ dedication is plain to see. Chris as well as being a rider plays an operation role with logistics behind the scenes working closely with Mark and Harry.
What a year 2023 was for Chris, finally bagging a World Cup qualification at Snowshoe after 3 years truly shows Chris’ determination and tenacity for racing bikes. Chris is the life and soul of the pits, bringing the craic and the good vibes always.
All five riders were riding their Dissent Carbon’s for the 2023 season, with drivetrain and suspension looked after by SRAM, DT Swiss providing wheels wrapped in the finest Continental rubber. Pedals and shoes are looked after by Crankbrothers, Cockpit and components by Reverse components and grips from ODI. Finally, Bluegrass take care of helmets, Oakley keeps the team in style with on and off eyewear and Flow Style Co takes care of the freshest kit.
One thing is for certain, the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing team are a true family with the brightest future and the camaraderie of the team is something we are immensely proud to be part of. #itsanattitude