Video: 2023 Wrap Up with Ronan Dunne, Veronika Widmann & Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

Mark Cumming

One of the most instrumental characters in the Irish MTB scene and the most hospitable team owner/manager on the circuit. Mark’s involvement in Irish mountain biking spans the years both supporting both Chris and Ronan’s careers from a very early age, travelling around Ireland, UK and Europe.



Mark & Jennifer were among the founders of Rostrevor Mountain Bike Club which has run IDMS Series Races and the Irish National Championships in the past, through to hosting the Irish National Downhill team at the recent UCI DH World Champs in Fort William and run an award-winning mountain lodge and activity centre in Rostrevor Northern Ireland.

Not to mention could feed the entire paddock with the best food you’ll taste.