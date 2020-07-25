Video: 24 Hours of Riding with Benoit Coulanges

Jul 25, 2020
by William Klock  

A normal day in the life of Benoit Coulanges right after the lockdown in France.

Lucky for him there are trails right next to his home.

Enduro ride in the early morning, downhill ride in the afternoon and pumptrack or dirt ride until the last light of day that is the daily routine.

He still training hard during this strange period that we are going through, waiting for the first races of the year like a lot of other riders.


" These are some spots that I ride every day.
I like Mont Pilât for its elevation, its loamy and technical trails.
My 2 downhill tracks which are at 3 minutes from my home are so good and fast to shuttle it.
The dirt spot that I made in my city Mornant is in free access and I'm so proud of this achievement. When I was younger, I have dreamed of having the same thing in my city. There are always riders who shred it, I spend a lot of time there in the evening with my friends! " Benoit Coulanges.


Photos & video : William Klock

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
68161 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
56865 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
56740 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
56198 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
48765 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
34910 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
33234 views
Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020
32274 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008649
Mobile Version of Website