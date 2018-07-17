VIDEOS

Video: 27.5 vs 29, Suspension Set-up & Measuring Progress - The Privateer Episode 4

Jul 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Privateer needs to get his bike dialed in, so Steve from Vorsprung suspension is drafted to help Adam set his bike up for optimal performance. With the bike also accepting both wheel sizes, Adam makes the decision on which will be best come race day.

He's also back in the gym under the supervision of Todd to check in on how his fitness and strength are coming along. Having put in months of work, what gains will Adam be seeing?

You probably won t see this combo of brands on one bike - what do you think of it
With the Genius being able to take both wheel sizes, Adam has gone to the larger 29er wheels on his set up.


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss episode one of The Privateer? Want to know how Adam Price ended up with that list of sponsors and a coach?



Episode 1



Episode 2


Episode 3

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @box-components / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
71024 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
51884 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48574 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
46377 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
45919 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
42557 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
40733 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
38322 views

8 Comments

  • + 6
 Why is episode 3 not available Frown I am very addicted and need my fix. lol. I am sure I was just super eager and was too quick on the enter button. Husband does call me the button basher. Patiently waiting.
  • + 2
 now miraculously it plays. I look like an idiot. Awesome
  • + 1
 @Mirks: Sorry about that Wink
  • + 1
 Guys, guys, come over and look at this idiot who can't play the video ^

(I'm just kidding, hope you can take a joke Wink )


Speaking of a fix, I'm mocking some friends for watching reality shows, but they don't know I'm way worse than them, hanging on pinkbike all day, waiting for new content like a vulture Big Grin
Omg, Rider X has a broken finger and Rider Y's cousin has stubbed his toe yesterday!
  • + 3
 i thought this was supposed to be episode 4? episode 3 was the race?
  • + 1
 you are very on the ball and correct
  • + 1
 @Mirks: We've added a link to Episode 3.
  • + 2
 #provateerlife right there

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025879
Mobile Version of Website