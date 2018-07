Video: 27.5 vs 29, Suspension Set-up & Measuring Progress - The Privateer Episode 4

With the Genius being able to take both wheel sizes, Adam has gone to the larger 29er wheels on his set up. With the Genius being able to take both wheel sizes, Adam has gone to the larger 29er wheels on his set up.

The Privateer needs to get his bike dialed in, so Steve from Vorsprung suspension is drafted to help Adam set his bike up for optimal performance. With the bike also accepting both wheel sizes, Adam makes the decision on which will be best come race day.He's also back in the gym under the supervision of Todd to check in on how his fitness and strength are coming along. Having put in months of work, what gains will Adam be seeing?Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @Fox-Head-Inc / @box-components / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak