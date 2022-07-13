Watch
Video: 27.5" vs. Mullet with 50to01
Jul 13, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Loose lets the Santa Cruz Nomad and Bronson loose on each other, in a bit of Mortal bike vs bike Kombat. Will the nimble 27.5" Nomad hit all the right combos, or will the mullet machine plough through to finish him?
—
50to01
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Josh Lewis
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
dfbland
(53 mins ago)
... Did I miss the winner? Or was it supposed to be metaphorical?
[Reply]
1
0
apokolokyntosis
(47 mins ago)
Sport is the winner I suppose...
[Reply]
1
0
sb666
(40 mins ago)
That was cool! Seemed like the Bronson was bounced off line less, both looked playful. Also Loose could probably make a Walmart mtb look good hehe
[Reply]
2
1
PhoS
(28 mins ago)
Pick a handlebar height and be a dick about it.
[Reply]
