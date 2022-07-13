Video: 27.5" vs. Mullet with 50to01

Jul 13, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesLoose lets the Santa Cruz Nomad and Bronson loose on each other, in a bit of Mortal bike vs bike Kombat. Will the nimble 27.5" Nomad hit all the right combos, or will the mullet machine plough through to finish him?50to01


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Josh Lewis


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 ... Did I miss the winner? Or was it supposed to be metaphorical?
  • 1 0
 Sport is the winner I suppose...
  • 1 0
 That was cool! Seemed like the Bronson was bounced off line less, both looked playful. Also Loose could probably make a Walmart mtb look good hehe
  • 2 1
 Pick a handlebar height and be a dick about it.





