Video: 28 Bikes Bottomed Out In Ultra Slo Mo (1000 FPS)

Jan 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


In 2020, we hucked 28 mountain bikes to flat so we thought it was about time to compile them all into one video. Sit back, relax, and enjoy three and a half minutes of bikes getting the full squish treatment





47 Comments

 The people want a written version of this. Video won't do.
 I want a podcast about it, describing what happens to each bike
 Maybe a flipbook?
 I would love to see some measurements taken from these video. Which bike had the most front wheel deflection?
 2ndary plot: Jason Lucas' wrists bottoming out
 I can't remember but did they ever huck to flat a Lefty? I would love to see that.
  • 7 0
 I think around the 2:00 minute mark is a Lefty.
 @GTJosh: Oh yeah. I think you're right.
 @GTJosh: that's a stiff one!
 @GTJosh: Crazy how well the Lefty holds its own in comparison to the other forks.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: it does look like it deflects way less than the other xc trail forks.....plus no chance for csu noise
 Ever done a dual crown huck test? Would be interesting to compare.
 I would love to see that. Also, if they could throw in some period forks like a Totem, Super Monster T etc.
 Would love to see this as well! Here are some slow-mos from one of Sam Pilgrim's videos: imgur.com/a/LwLDhkA

Even more flex!
 What is interesting here is the bikes with stiffer forks tend to compress less smoothly, you notice the less stiff forks like the fox 36, sid etc flex a lot but stay flexed and the suspension compresses smoothly but the stiffer forks oscillate back and forth creating intermittent binding...this is very interesting.
  • 1 0
 Would enjoy:
1- a digital stop watch running in the corner, with 1/100 of second at least.
2- TyreWiz data run concurrently across the bottom
2- ShockWiz data from both fork and shock run across the bottom
3- More shots from drive side for better look at chain movement
4- music selected that sounds okay when played at 0.25 speed.
 @jasonlucas, we thank your ankles for their sacrifice. may they live on in the hall of straight up hucking heroes.
 Poor rims. I would increase my tire pressure if I knew I was gonna slam that hard.
 I think they did. I believe they run mid twenties for trail testing and like 35 for huck to flat test. But I’m sure there is someone who can correct me if I’m wrong.
 Everytime you see Jason's face, you can see his soul dying a little bit with each landing
 They must let the suspension down a lot though. No mortal could handle that many bottom outs at spec pressures.
 The forks look really bad in these comparisons, I would be surprised if they are working as intended. You can see why landing even a little front heavy off a huck to flat could catapult you OTB, especially if your fork isn't critically damped for your weight. These slow mo videos are fantastic, there's no doubt that there are huge performance improvements to be made here!
 when you ride a hardtail landing front heavy is the safe way
 So I better get my fork dialed while riding hardtail eh? As I always prefer to be just a tad front bias with no squish in rear!
 I've landed front heavy on many hucks to flat and not gone OTB... It sounds like you should try it more.
 At 27 seconds that Jeffsy looks SMOOTH.
 The motion of the chain developing it s own morphology and character upon impact is unreal , it s seems like it want to get of the production line and lick the ground.
 Can future bike reviews ever be complete without a huck to flat test?
 Brutal to see everything flex so much
 Just me, or did the lefty survive the best here? Smile
 MINIMAL protection on the grim donut, maximum facial wincing. Jason, you live your life without fear.
 Ha! The Grim Donut's chain hit the ground.
 that norco torrent was VIOLENT. the front end flexed like crazy!
 The front end isn't flexy. What you're watching is the head angle changing 7.5 degrees (ish) as the fork bottoms out. This is why hardtails with long forks are dumb.
  • 1 0
 strong frame. flexy Lyrik
 @PAmtbiker: dumb maybe, but sooo much fun to ride!
 Does it just seem to me that the worst pedal kickback is from Propain?
 With some of them... yikes.
 RIP Jason's ankles and wrists
 Would love a video like this with the focus on different forks
 Just came here for the Pole, to look at his stamina
 p train shock ever open back up
 Just watch the rear derailleurs.
 Squished donut
 Holy Calfs Batman!
 Cush Core for the Win!!!
 Look how stupid this wagon wheels look. That’s in slow motion..imagine what you look like at normal speed.

Post a Comment



