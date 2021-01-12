Pinkbike.com
Video: 28 Bikes Bottomed Out In Ultra Slo Mo (1000 FPS)
Jan 12, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
In 2020, we hucked 28 mountain bikes to flat so we thought it was about time to compile them all into one video. Sit back, relax, and enjoy three and a half minutes of bikes getting the full squish treatment
47 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
21
1
nozes
(42 mins ago)
The people want a written version of this. Video won't do.
[Reply]
6
1
newbermuda
(23 mins ago)
I want a podcast about it, describing what happens to each bike
[Reply]
4
0
Jacquers
(13 mins ago)
Maybe a flipbook?
[Reply]
1
0
fjopsys
(0 mins ago)
I would love to see some measurements taken from these video. Which bike had the most front wheel deflection?
[Reply]
7
0
kev-bike
(44 mins ago)
2ndary plot: Jason Lucas' wrists bottoming out
[Reply]
6
0
stovechunin
(41 mins ago)
I can't remember but did they ever huck to flat a Lefty? I would love to see that.
[Reply]
7
0
GTJosh
(34 mins ago)
I think around the 2:00 minute mark is a Lefty.
[Reply]
1
0
stovechunin
(26 mins ago)
@GTJosh
: Oh yeah. I think you're right.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(25 mins ago)
@GTJosh
: that's a stiff one!
[Reply]
1
0
fjopsys
(11 mins ago)
@GTJosh
: Crazy how well the Lefty holds its own in comparison to the other forks.
[Reply]
1
0
lukeproofman
(10 mins ago)
@mi-bike
: it does look like it deflects way less than the other xc trail forks.....plus no chance for csu noise
[Reply]
7
0
mcozzy
(34 mins ago)
Ever done a dual crown huck test? Would be interesting to compare.
[Reply]
2
0
jaame
(22 mins ago)
I would love to see that. Also, if they could throw in some period forks like a Totem, Super Monster T etc.
[Reply]
1
0
fjopsys
(8 mins ago)
Would love to see this as well! Here are some slow-mos from one of Sam Pilgrim's videos:
imgur.com/a/LwLDhkA
Even more flex!
[Reply]
1
0
Danzzz88
(8 mins ago)
What is interesting here is the bikes with stiffer forks tend to compress less smoothly, you notice the less stiff forks like the fox 36, sid etc flex a lot but stay flexed and the suspension compresses smoothly but the stiffer forks oscillate back and forth creating intermittent binding...this is very interesting.
[Reply]
1
0
ccalvinjones
(5 mins ago)
Would enjoy:
1- a digital stop watch running in the corner, with 1/100 of second at least.
2- TyreWiz data run concurrently across the bottom
2- ShockWiz data from both fork and shock run across the bottom
3- More shots from drive side for better look at chain movement
4- music selected that sounds okay when played at 0.25 speed.
[Reply]
3
0
penguinni
(40 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
, we thank your ankles for their sacrifice. may they live on in the hall of straight up hucking heroes.
[Reply]
2
0
7hhuman
(38 mins ago)
Poor rims. I would increase my tire pressure if I knew I was gonna slam that hard.
[Reply]
1
0
Spiral23
(7 mins ago)
I think they did. I believe they run mid twenties for trail testing and like 35 for huck to flat test. But I’m sure there is someone who can correct me if I’m wrong.
[Reply]
2
0
TheLookingGlass
(35 mins ago)
Everytime you see Jason's face, you can see his soul dying a little bit with each landing
[Reply]
1
0
jaame
(4 mins ago)
They must let the suspension down a lot though. No mortal could handle that many bottom outs at spec pressures.
[Reply]
1
2
fjopsys
(19 mins ago)
The forks look really bad in these comparisons, I would be surprised if they are working as intended. You can see why landing even a little front heavy off a huck to flat could catapult you OTB, especially if your fork isn't critically damped for your weight. These slow mo videos are fantastic, there's no doubt that there are huge performance improvements to be made here!
[Reply]
1
0
baca262
(10 mins ago)
when you ride a hardtail landing front heavy is the safe way
[Reply]
1
0
Spiral23
(9 mins ago)
So I better get my fork dialed while riding hardtail eh? As I always prefer to be just a tad front bias with no squish in rear!
[Reply]
1
0
tgrummon
(5 mins ago)
I've landed front heavy on many hucks to flat and not gone OTB... It sounds like you should try it more.
[Reply]
3
0
bh406
(18 mins ago)
At 27 seconds that Jeffsy looks SMOOTH.
[Reply]
1
0
krazyjey
(7 mins ago)
The motion of the chain developing it s own morphology and character upon impact is unreal , it s seems like it want to get of the production line and lick the ground.
[Reply]
2
0
map-guy
(45 mins ago)
Can future bike reviews ever be complete without a huck to flat test?
[Reply]
2
0
beeekilbee
(42 mins ago)
Brutal to see everything flex so much
[Reply]
2
0
cunning-linguist
(28 mins ago)
Just me, or did the lefty survive the best here?
[Reply]
1
0
novajustin
(10 mins ago)
MINIMAL protection on the grim donut, maximum facial wincing. Jason, you live your life without fear.
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(40 mins ago)
Ha! The Grim Donut's chain hit the ground.
[Reply]
1
0
NivlacEloop
(33 mins ago)
that norco torrent was VIOLENT. the front end flexed like crazy!
[Reply]
1
0
PAmtbiker
(24 mins ago)
The front end isn't flexy. What you're watching is the head angle changing 7.5 degrees (ish) as the fork bottoms out. This is why hardtails with long forks are dumb.
[Reply]
1
0
700-pirate
(23 mins ago)
strong frame. flexy Lyrik
[Reply]
1
0
Spiral23
(6 mins ago)
@PAmtbiker
: dumb maybe, but sooo much fun to ride!
[Reply]
1
0
pk71
(28 mins ago)
Does it just seem to me that the worst pedal kickback is from Propain?
[Reply]
1
0
jptothetree
(27 mins ago)
With some of them... yikes.
[Reply]
1
0
PAmtbiker
(25 mins ago)
RIP Jason's ankles and wrists
[Reply]
1
0
tiddiesout
(23 mins ago)
Would love a video like this with the focus on different forks
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(19 mins ago)
Just came here for the Pole, to look at his stamina
[Reply]
1
0
Cyclehd
(19 mins ago)
p train shock ever open back up
[Reply]
1
0
drangus
(6 mins ago)
Just watch the rear derailleurs.
[Reply]
1
0
gcmartini
(46 mins ago)
Squished donut
[Reply]
1
0
jdeuce
(42 mins ago)
Holy Calfs Batman!
[Reply]
1
0
Three6ty
(41 mins ago)
Cush Core for the Win!!!
[Reply]
2
5
ricochetrabbit
(25 mins ago)
Look how stupid this wagon wheels look. That’s in slow motion..imagine what you look like at normal speed.
[Reply]
