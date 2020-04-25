Video: 28 Minutes of Madness in 'Tea & B-roll'

Apr 25, 2020
by James McKnight  

Get the kettle on. Prepare a pack of biscuits. Set aside 28 minutes of your time.

Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals are proud to present... Tea & B-roll, a collection of the finest shots that didn't quite make it into Tea & Biscuits, A Very British Mountain Bike Film.

Many thanks to all the riders who risked life and limb to make T&B possible, and to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology for supporting the film project.

For more info, please check out the Tea & Biscuits site.

Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals
T&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben Winder
Logo design: Tom Bunney
Illustrations: Jon Gregory
Zine production: Misspent Summers

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tom Caldwell


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Thanks for posting PB! And big up all the lunatics involved.

Post a Comment



