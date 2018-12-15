VIDEOS

Video: British 2x Junior DH Champ Prepares for Her First Year in Elite

Dec 15, 2018
by Jacob Martin  


Becoming the best at any sport is obviously really hard. It’s not just about being the fittest, strongest or having the most skill, the mental side of it is also a massive portion of the pie. Maya Atkinson, who has won the junior British downhill championships twice, knows this and uses it to help train, learn new skills, and become the best she can possibly be.

Maya Atkinson
Maya Atkinson.

She credits her parents as being a big positive influence on her mentality that helps her train and compete, she says “I’m actually quite a lazy person at heart, but without them pushing me I wouldn’t be able to be where I am at the moment.” Her parents were also the people she started mountain biking with and they have all been hooked on it since. They regularly ride together and are often traveling abroad to do so.

Maya does a bit of urban DH in a castle near her home in Wales.
Maya does a bit of urban DH in a castle near her home in Wales.

Maya recently moved to South Wales and is training hard and having fun on some of the best trails in the whole country. She has been loving Cwmcarn, Afan, Bike Park Wales and many of the other amazing spots.

Pushing back up to get another shot during a soaking wet day of filming at Cwmcarn.
Pushing back up to get another shot during a soaking wet day of filming at Cwmcarn.

Next year’s race season is looking to be an exciting one for Maya, with a new team and the big move up from the junior to the elite category. She will be at World Cups and EWS events competing for Team Leslie Bike Shop. Hopefully, her strong mentality and the hours spent training, many of which are out on the trails, will pay off and make it a great season of competing.

She gives a better insight into her mountain biking in this film, I hope you enjoy it.


Go follow Maya @maya_atkinson29
Film, photos and article by Jacob Martin/Mid Nowhere Productions: @mid_nowhere

