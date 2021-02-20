Video: 3 Years of Incredible Cycling Cinematography in 'Through the Lens'

As I am turning 30 today, I have a small gift for you all.
For the last 3 years, I've been working mainly as a camera op and didn't have too many opportunities to edit my stuff. So I felt it was time to change that and make a little show reel.
I have put all my favorite clips here. I figure out that I spent almost 4 months in the desert during 2018-2019. Surprisingly, no drone suffered during the recording, but two Red sensors were burned, the gimbal died four times, I destroyed two Leica lenses, and the US rangers confiscated my Red cards with the footage. So, it was quite a good time as you can imagine. Two clips from this reel also made it to the top 10 of the RedBull Illume competition in 2019. Enjoy!
Which clip do you like the most?
List of equipment if anyone is curious:
Dji Mavin Pro
Dji Mavin Pro 2
Red Raven
Red Scarlet-W
Red Komodo
Leica R5
Lecia Mini2
Hasselblad 2000fcw
Hasselblad X1D
Szkła Leica R
