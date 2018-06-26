Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: 30 Second Bike Checks With Tippie - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 26, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Tippie is back for another round of bike checks! If money were no object, which one would you buy? Let us know in the comments!
Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
@officialcrankworx
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
61999 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
55575 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
46047 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
43442 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
35795 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
34351 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
33666 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
30327 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
MTBert
(40 mins ago)
She's got a chain..a shimano one..
[Reply]
+ 1
DemoN8
(1 hours ago)
Because I'm really tooo big,... That's what she said or Florent Payet!
[Reply]
- 1
chyu
(1 hours ago)
30 seconds to tell us something we already know.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
nvranka
(1 hours ago)
What purpose do these bike checks serve?
Don't feel like any valuable insight is ever shared, and it's mostly just a mumbled mess...which frankly isn't really anyone's fault as so many of these guys/gals aren't native English speakers.
[Reply]
+ 9
willaasss
(1 hours ago)
Entertainment
[Reply]
- 1
nvranka
(1 hours ago)
@willaasss
: Disagree, but fair enough...
[Reply]
+ 0
Mollow2
(1 hours ago)
It's getting ridiculous, its not bike checks it's more like free advertising for your sponsor check. Silly videos all the time when a written article would make much more sense.
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(55 mins ago)
More Tippie-Time
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031205
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Don't feel like any valuable insight is ever shared, and it's mostly just a mumbled mess...which frankly isn't really anyone's fault as so many of these guys/gals aren't native English speakers.
Post a Comment