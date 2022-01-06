close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 32 Bikes Bottomed Out In Ultra Slo Motion (1000 FPS)
Jan 6, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We hucked 32 bikes to flat in 2021, everything from lightweight XC hardtails to high single pivot enduro machines. So brace your ankles and enjoy 32 bikes bottoming out in glorious 1000 FPS slow motion!
Previous Huck to Flat videos
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo
9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
10 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat In Slow Motion at 1,000 FPS
Field Test: 12 Bikes & the New Grim Donut Get Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Motion
Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by
CushCore
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Cushcore
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
66999 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
44723 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
38182 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
36920 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
36788 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
31599 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
30485 views
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
30094 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
themegawatt
(0 mins ago)
Would love to see the structure scw1 hucked to flat, see a lot of bending forks here and would be interested to compare to the linkage front end
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(7 mins ago)
well, I know what I'm watching during lunch! Thank you PB!
[Reply]
1
0
Rhetti2Ride
(3 mins ago)
Here is the correct video:
youtu.be/XyAbIpOO0Zs
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007509
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
youtu.be/XyAbIpOO0Zs
Post a Comment