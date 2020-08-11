Video: 3x Rampage Champion Kurt Sorge Joins Evil Bikes

Aug 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

After 5 years and 2 of his 3 Rampage titles, Kurt Sorge has today announced he is leaving Polygon Bikes and joining Evil bikes instead. The freerider from Nelson, BC, will join Evil's Black Collar program alongside Austin Warren, Paul Genovese and fellow Rampage competitors Kyle Norbraten and Graham Agassiz. The full release from Evil is below:

rider Kurt Sorge


Press Release: Evil Bikes

Evil hearts hardworking freeride. That’s no secret. Strong hearts and quiet confidence. Get the job done while always putting joy on two wheels front and center. With the Black Collars, we’ve built a formidable team of riders born from the dirt and raised with grit. We don’t mean chasing Instagram likes or winning World Cups. We mean living and breathing bikes, building trails, party laps, crash-and-burn-and-get-back-up-again freeride spirit. With that in mind, we are proud to announce an addition to Evil’s Black Collars team of derelicts. An icon in mountain biking’s working class, the newest to join the union is an old name in freeride: Kurt Sorge.

“I first met Sorge on a snowboarding trip to Baldface up near Nelson B.C.” says Evil founder, Kevin Walsh. “He works hard at having fun and is the personification of down and dirty freeride and a perfect fit for the Black Collars.”

Sorge’s credentials are well known. In the history of Rampage—mountain biking’s preeminent freeriding competition—the Nelson, B.C. rider has gained more elevation on the podium than any other rider, owning three victories and a second-place finish, every one of them ridden at full tilt and punctuated with big, tricked-out airs at speed. But that’s just how Sorge rides…every day. “Hoff”, as he’s known to friends and fans alike, hails from deep in the Kootenays—Canada’s other, other freeride origin story. Homegrown from weed and forestry, the Koots have produced a mountain of freeriding’s biggest names, with Sorge still sitting on top of that hallowed peak. The relationship between Evil and Sorge has been a long time coming.

“Evil was always a brand I was interested in,” recalls Sorge from his home near Nelson, B.C. “When I first met Kevin, he was so passionate about Evil. After our snowboard trip, we went to the Cantina in Nelson, drank margs, and he told me how the bikes worked. We stayed in touch over the years, and eventually it clicked.”

At 32, Sorge is already an undisputed legend of the sport, and is still pioneering lines untouched by the hand of man alongside his brother-from-another-mother and fellow Black Collar, Graham Agassiz. With Aggy and the rest of the Black Collars, you can expect to meet Sorge on trails and tailgates throughout the Pacific Northwest. Sorge will be running multiple Evil whips, including the Wreckoning, and Calling.

“For most riders—who aren’t racers—what they should be on is a playful bike, a bike with some pop.” says Sorge. “And that’s what Evils are. Suspension designed for every kind of rider, from riders just getting into mountain biking to guys like Aggy and I. I’m just so stoked to be part of the team.”

Welcome to the first day on the job, Kurt. We know you’ll do good things.


26 Comments

  • 48 1
 Evil hearts freeride so much they only make trail bikes.
  • 5 3
 uhmm duhh thats why hes joining obviously, theres a DH bike coming
  • 28 1
 "With the Black Collars, we’ve built a formidable team of riders born from the dirt and raised with grit. We don’t mean chasing Instagram likes or winning World Cups. We mean living and breathing bikes, building trails, party laps, crash-and-burn-and-get-back-up-again freeride spirit."

When did winning world cups mean people weren't down to earth and have any grit or live and breathe bikes? Kind of a weird statement... I just find it odd that a brand that started out in WC racing eschew's it so much now and doesn't even make a DH bike.
  • 31 1
 The brospeak in this announcement was painful and hard to get through.
  • 8 0
 And talking as if WCDH guys don't ever build trails. Heard of the Athertons? Or some of the guys on the island doing work at Prevost? Cypress on the North Shore?
  • 3 0
 @WasatchEnduro: LOL. Ain't that the truth about so many of these articles.
  • 11 0
 About time Evil makes a downhill bike no?
  • 13 3
 For most riders—who aren’t racers—what they should be on is a playful bike, a bike with some pop Aaaaand crack
  • 8 0
 Let's not leave Giese out of the Black Collars. Dude is ridiculous
  • 5 0
 Breaking up with the ugly chick for the absolute smokeshow.
  • 4 0
 "A little Evil is often necessary for obtaining great good" - Voltair
  • 2 0
 and old descartes was a drunken fart, i drink therefore i am...
  • 1 0
 cogito beer gone soon
  • 2 0
 I'm betting Sorge will get a dh bike, there's no other real option for his massive style...
  • 3 0
 How does Giese not get a mention...?
  • 4 0
 He is a shredder on a bike, but makes his money as an industrial designer. He is on Evil's payroll doing design work. After geometry and suspension design are sorted he is likely the guy that makes it all come together. Probably the one behind the new sharp lines on the updated Wreckoning and Following.
  • 5 3
 Evil bikes - meh. Branding has always felt like the Ritte of road biking.
  • 1 0
 Steve Smith made Evil popular. They need to release a signature DH frame with the proceeds going to his bike part
  • 1 1
 2021 = First appearance of not one but two single-crown bikes at Rampage? #MOREBARSPINS
  • 2 0
 Single crown bikes have appeared in the Rampage in the past.
  • 2 0
 @SintraFreeride: didn't Semenuk take the win on one in 2008?
  • 1 0
 That makes sense I'm a late bloomer- only been watching since 2014. Its been all dual crown for a good while now though.
  • 1 0
 @N-60: nope. m.pinkbike.com/news/red-bull-rampage-evolution-brandon-semenuk-2008.html

Post a Comment



