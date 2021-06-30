Video: 4 British Riders' First Taste of Freedom in 'Straight Outta Lockdown'

Harry jumping Berm to Berm. Glen seems permanently airborne.

So cool actually see people in the flesh again! Yeah it's sick. It's nice to give a little fist-bump n' all! — Becci Skelton

Roey with a table for one. Classic Glen Coe. Becci railing berms.

Becci still smiling even whilst pushing up! Matt and Glen share a laugh. Roey doesn't want to drop the camera.

Roey Footplant Air. Becci getting rooty. Becci still railing berms.

Becci rockin' out. Glen trying to keep up with Becci. Roey playing charades.

Becci's smile sums up the post-lockdown feeling. Roey. Glen with a trademark smirk.

An ODI Grips film about Riding Bikes With Friends by SP Films.The past 15 months have been uncertain and tough and during those dark days we came up with a plan to gather some ODI Grips UK riders together, as soon as we were allowed, then film them enjoying the freedom of being able to ride and properly interact with friends once more.A few false-starts, due to changing restrictions, didn’t deter us! We waited for good news from the UK Government’s daily briefings. Fast forward to April this year and the word came through from No.10 that restrictions would be lifting on May 17th so we were on! Our plan immediately swung into action with emails, texts and phone calls to all involved.Four of ODI Grips UK riders, Matt Roe, Becci Skelton, Glen Coe and Harry Schofield descended on Bike Park Wales at the beginning of June to be met by our film crew headed up by Sandy Plenty (SP Films) with the simple brief of just having fun riding together.So here it is, we are pleased to bring you Straight Outta Lockdown, celebrating the joy of unrestricted riding after spending 15 long months in what, at times, seemed like being incarcerated in solitary confinement. Enjoy the Freedom!