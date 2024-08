Banshee Scream Trek Session

Specialized Demo Gary Fisher Hardtail

It's been a while since we've hosted a good old Daily Drivers, so while wandering the Whistler Village during Crankworx, Christina Chappetta caught up with 4 locals and their classic mountain bikes that have stood the test of time.00:41 - Banshee Scream03:40 - Trek Session07:28 - Specialized Demo11:17 - Gary Fisher XC Race Bike14:37 - Outro