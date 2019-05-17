Video: 4 Different Lines Down Squamish's Iconic Gouranga Trail with Remy Metailler

Gouranga in Squamish is an iconic mountain bike trail. Towards the bottom of the trail, there is a long rock face that gives trouble to many riders. It's not an easy one as you can go way too fast down to it or pick the wrong line.
In this video, I will show you and explain the four different lines I ride on it. From the regular one that challenges lots of people already to the more advanced ones that only a few riders know about.
