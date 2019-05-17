VIDEOS

Video: 4 Different Lines Down Squamish's Iconic Gouranga Trail with Remy Metailler

May 17, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Gouranga in Squamish is an iconic mountain bike trail. Towards the bottom of the trail, there is a long rock face that gives trouble to many riders. It's not an easy one as you can go way too fast down to it or pick the wrong line.

In this video, I will show you and explain the four different lines I ride on it. From the regular one that challenges lots of people already to the more advanced ones that only a few riders know about.

For more content like this and to see how I set up my bike for Rampage, visit my YouTube channel.

MENTIONS: @remymetailler


16 Comments

  • + 13
 1st line, could try that, second one - only if girls are watching, 3rd and 4th, count me out, Jesus Christ...
  • + 7
 Hey Waki, I'm always looking forward to see your comment whenever an article pops up on Pinkbike. I'll be in Sweden end of june, and I hope to see you there!
  • + 1
 @remymetailler: would be great! where in Sweden? I am going to Hafjell around 20th
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: I land the 30th, going to Are for the bike festival till the 8th.
  • + 4
 Check about 2:33 into the PB coverage of last year's enduro if Remy didn't convince you to control your speed:

youtu.be/RBc4R7TNlI8?t=153
  • + 1
 I thought this looked familiar.
  • + 1
 Last time I was up there I rode the slabs on the way and including Boney elbows and also in and out. That one freaked me out a little because it was so long. I couldn’t bring myself to do these rolls on gouranga but want to next time because I don’t like the idea of picking up that much speed. Can you go any slower? Or is it just that way like the last move of boney? I have the skill, but not the guts.
  • + 1
 You can go very slow on the first half (I ride it pretty slow!), but the second part is gonna accelerate ya for sure.
  • + 4
 Looks fun - just not with SRAM brakes...
  • + 8
 Good ad for my Hayes Dominion A4
  • + 1
 @remymetailler: I have 4 friends on those brakes. They all say their the best they've ever tried. Not cheap, but the best.
  • + 1
 If you see this in real life it's tens times as freaky. The pro line he took is insane!
  • + 1
 I don't think I'd ever have big enough balls to try any of those lines. Looks incredible though.
  • + 2
 I was blown away and then I saw raindrops and my head exploded.
  • + 0
 Ride in the rain pussy Wink
  • + 7
 put some cash on the table and I would. That's not the worst thing I would have ridden.

