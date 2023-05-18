Video: 4 Easy Upgrades That Will Improve Your Bike for Riding Downhill

May 18, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

To own a downhill bike or not? That is the question... But for most of us, it doesn't make sense to own and house another bike specifically for downhill or bike park riding. Instead, here are 4 easy upgrades you can make to your daily driver mountainbike that will make all the difference when the time comes to send it downhill, whether that's local shuttle laps or your yearly bike park trip. More traction, more grip, more better!

Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
66142 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
53698 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
51872 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
47780 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
46169 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
44362 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
32329 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
31319 views

24 Comments

  • 21 6
 For all ya'll busy folks.

Chat GPT prompt: what is this video about in 4 paragraphs, www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gVYK5WO6sQ, 4 Easy Upgrades That Will Improve Your Bike For Rough, Fast Terrain.

"The video titled "4 Easy Upgrades That Will Improve Your Bike For Rough, Fast Terrain" provides a guide for enhancing bike performance on challenging terrains. It highlights four simple upgrades to make the bike more suitable for rough and fast riding. The upgrades include improving the suspension system for better shock absorption, upgrading the tires to provide better grip and stability, and considering hydraulic disc brakes for increased stopping power. The video emphasizes the importance of these upgrades for a safer and more enjoyable riding experience on rough and fast terrains."
  • 3 0
 Can you make it summarize the comment section?
  • 9 0
 @Dogl0rd:

Certainly! Here's the summary of the comments in a bullet point style:

- Matzadd provides a concise overview of the video's content, highlighting the four upgrades for enhanced bike performance.
- Marlon-d emphasizes the value of adding personalized stickers as a cost-effective enhancement.
- johnski and christinachappetta offer playful remarks regarding the removal of brakes and the need for speed.
- Dlford suggests the creation of a series titled Cheap Tricks and shares ideas for an engaging presentation.
- Various individuals contribute insights and suggestions, addressing topics such as alternative seat posts, the video format, and potential article-based content.
- The comments showcase a mix of humor, practical advice, and critical observations, reflecting the diverse perspectives and preferences within the cycling community.
  • 3 0
 @Matzadd: "- Matzadd provides a concise overview of the video's content, highlighting the four upgrades for enhanced bike performance."

Muy meta!
  • 3 0
 @Matzadd: This is pure gold. We need these dynamic AI reviews at the top of all comment sections please and thx
  • 1 0
 @Matzadd: Where are requested paragraphs 2 to 4?
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: I changed it to 4 sentences but then pasted the previous prompt by mistake....I am but a stooopid human....
  • 9 1
 You totally missed that adding sweet stickers is one of the best upgrades a human can do on literally anything, including bicycles. Cheap and easy!
  • 8 0
 Didn't watch it, but I assume removing brakes was #1, right?
  • 8 1
 Brakes just slow ya down.
  • 4 0
 Awesome video! Since I don’t have a super long dropper, I also make sure my dropper is flush with the frame for bike park days or even replace it with a rigid seat post that I can fully slam!
  • 1 0
 1/ Nice job! Who doesn't love a somewhat low cost or free way to make their riding better?
2/ Make this a series and call it Cheap Tricks. Wear goofy glasses, an upturned-bill ball cap, and checkerboard bow tie for the full Rick Nielsen effect.
  • 1 0
 I'm not knocking those 4 recommendations, but the upgrade that is too often overlooked is to pay for an hour of coaching! Or, heck, just watch one of the millions of coaching videos on Youtube and spend 1-2 hours actually repetitively working on a specific skill!
  • 5 3
 Sorry, not watching a video that should be a listicle, autoplay notwithstanding.
  • 2 1
 You tell 'em, jmd07aa!!!!
  • 3 0
 What's a listicle? Is it like a weenis?
  • 2 1
 This could have been four separate articles instead. Much more engagement guaranteed.
  • 2 0
 Dont forget your stfu chain silencer
  • 1 0
 This is the only Cheap Trick you need... www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvKTmvGJse8
  • 2 1
 Cushcore or Tannus inserts can help too.
  • 2 2
 Don't understand the video only format... I'll wait for the ASL audiobook please
  • 1 0
 (I changed the prompt to 4 sentences)
  • 1 0
 Go fast stripes!
  • 1 0
 Did I click on GMBN?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040102
Mobile Version of Website