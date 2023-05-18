Video: 4 Easy Upgrades That Will Improve Your Bike for Riding Downhill

To own a downhill bike or not? That is the question... But for most of us, it doesn't make sense to own and house another bike specifically for downhill or bike park riding. Instead, here are 4 easy upgrades you can make to your daily driver mountainbike that will make all the difference when the time comes to send it downhill, whether that's local shuttle laps or your yearly bike park trip. More traction, more grip, more better!