VIDEOS

Video: 4 Exercises For Your Fall Routine - Enduro MTB Training

Sep 15, 2018
by Dee Tidwell  
Fall Exercises to Finish the Season Strong

by enduromtbtrainer
Views: 345    Faves: 4    Comments: 0



We’ve been training and riding since the beginning of the year, and since 99% of us have “real lives” and can’t afford to eat, sleep and live mountain biking like the pros do, I suggest that most of us are feeling the effects of a long season. When athletes move toward the end of their season, the excitement level is down compared to the beginning of the season. The body is worn down due to the repetitive nature of our sport.

Add these four moves to your exercise quiver for the fall season and they'll help your body fight through some of the tightness and weakness you might be experiencing. They can even be used as a warm up for your rides.


HIPS AND LOW BACK
If you get back pain during or after a ride, then there’s a high likelihood that your hips and thorax (rib cage) are tight. Both these areas are designed to be “mobile” segments of the body. Other mobile areas are the ankles, upper neck, rotator cuff, and wrists. When mobile segments become tight, the brain will use ‘stable’ segments of the body to make up for the loss of movement in those mobile segments.
In the case of the lower back, the hips and thorax get tight and so the lower back incurs the stress of taking up that missing movement that is supposed to be coming from normal moving hips and thorax.


Pic- Devon Balet
Psoas/Lat Myfascial Stretch start


Pic- Devon Balet
Psoas/Lat Myfascial Stretch finish



1. PSOAS/LAT MYOFASCIAL STRETCH

• Get into a lunge position with your front leg out in front of you with about a 110-degree knee angle.
• Tuck your pelvis under you as best you can. That means to tuck your tailbone under you so your lower back goes flat. HOLD THIS the entire time along with pushing the outside part of your ankle to the floor.
• Reach upward with the down-leg arm and push the middle of your ribcage away from you, while simultaneously pulling with your opposite arm.
• Hold for 30 seconds while working ALL parameters the entire time.
• Do 1-2 sets each side. Do more on the tighter side.



Pic- Devon Balet
Cup Reaches Set up


Pic- Devon Balet
Cup Reaches reach


2. HIP REINFORCEMENT EXERCISE - CUP REACHES

• Arrange 4-6 objects in front of you. I like to use cups or cones.
• Step back and onto one leg so that you really have to reach for each cup.
• Reach forward and down by doing a single leg squat and reach for each cup.
• Return to standing in between each cup.
• Do both right and left, then switch feet and reach right and left again. Alternate each side you start on.
• Perform 2-3 sets / 2-4 passes through each of the cups and with each leg.



SHOULDERS
The same idea applies to mobility, except this time the area designed to be mobile is the rotator cuff. The shoulder and arm complex is only attached to the rest of your body by one bone, the clavicle. The rest is muscle and muscle is finicky, especially when it’s been compromised with injury or repetitive stress like forward head carriage due to “texting neck” and rounded shoulders. Muscle imbalance can crush performance on and off the bike and make us feel tight, weak and sore.



Pic- Devon Balet
Pec/chest stretch top view


PIc- Devon Balet
Pec/chest stretch floor view


1. MYOFASCIAL PEC/CHEST STRETCH

• Lay on your stomach with your arm anywhere from 20-80 degrees (you should feel at which angle you feel the most stretch).
• Place your opposite hand in a push-up position with your head looking to the same side as that hand.
• Push away from your body with the outreached arm and push that same side armpit into the floor, as well as use the “push up” arm to push your same-side body off the floor.
• Keep pushing each of these for up to 30 secs each arm while breathing. BTW! Your outstretched arm may tingle, it's normal.
• 1-2 sets each side- do tighter side more



Pic- Devon Balet
Single leg Y finish


Pic- Devon Balet
Single leg T finish


Pic- Devon Balet
Single leg W part 1


Pic- Devon Balet
Single leg W finish


2. SHOULDER REINFORCEMENT EXERCISE - Y, T, L’s

• Stand on one leg and switch feet halfway, bend forward at the hips with a neutral spine. Start with arms hanging down in relaxed position then:
• Perform a “Y” move - keep elbows straight
• Perform a “T” move - keep elbows straight
• Perform an “L” move - pull elbows into a 90-degree angle till upper arms parallel, then rotate forearms up
• Be sure to maintain good, stable posture the entire time. Be sure to alternate your starting foot each set and each workout.
• 2-3 sets/ 6-15 reps each letter.
• Progression: add hand weights.

I'm Coach Dee, the trainer for the Yeti Enduro team. I'm a 49-year-old enduro racer who just won my second overall season championship as a Masters racer in the Big Mountain Enduro series. For your off-season training needs, Pinkbike readers can download my brand new MTB Strong program here and automatically get $25 OFF.

MENTIONS: @enduromtbtrainer


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
121424 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
62557 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
53962 views
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
46341 views
Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's Enduro-fied Yeti SB130
40961 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
36427 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
35094 views
Motion is Lotion: Joint Mobility - Yoga With Abi
33947 views

8 Comments

  • + 6
 thought you was doing the YMCA in the last one.....
  • + 2
 you were*
  • + 1
 Dee - thanks so much for continuing to provide this content. The format (one man camera crew Big Grin ) is perfect, don't change a thing.
  • + 1
 Has anybody used his programs before and can supply some feedback?
  • + 1
 Haven’t used his stuff, but can say the concepts he’s using are solid and derived from mobility gurus. There’s a large body of evidence and omlwwdge out there as it relates to body mechanics, identifying and correcting imbalances through strengthing, myfascial release and lengthening.
  • + 1
 I worked with him for about two years and his stuff is definitely spot on. I would recommend him if you want to train better and more efficiently!
  • + 1
 I did the 6 month program. I followed pretty close for 5 months. difficult to maintain the intensity for that length of time . with work, family and life's little obstacles. like any fitness program , you get out what you put into it. For me I did the program because it focuses on you being a better rider. I believe it worked for me. I now beat most of my buddies on the climb now. as for going down the trail. My buddies are gasping for air , I am tired also, but I recover allot faster and can maintain a long decent. its allot cheaper than a personal trainer at the gym.
  • + 1
 I am a follower of his- now just gotta put it into practise...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027775
Mobile Version of Website