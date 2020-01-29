Video: 4 Minutes of Heavy-Hitting Riding with Thomas Genon

Filming and riding have always gone hand in hand for me, so I try to look at everything I shoot as both a rider and a filmer. Although this isn't BMX and I’m still quite new to filming and riding MTB's, this project with Thomas was the perfect opportunity to mix our talents together to see what we could come up with. We're stoked on the end result and hopefully it gets people motivated to go out and ride their bike! — Christian Rigal