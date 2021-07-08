Video: 4 Minutes of Suspension Smashing - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It was wet and wild out at the first EWS race in La Thuile with both riders and bikes taking their fair share of hits. Check out some of the action in gratuitous slow motion.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS La Thuile 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119165 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104054 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
60406 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57512 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
53962 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49093 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
47335 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
42528 views

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Sweet orange Pivot. Can't wait to see the specs in 2024 when they release it after 48 more teaser videos.
  • 1 0
 Kinda looks like a Mach 6
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure which is more satisfying... watching slow motion footage of suspension functioning or having sex on a cloud while having whipped cream laced with melted chocolate sprayed in my mouth... its a toss up.
  • 4 0
 This video is extremely satisfying
  • 1 0
 That fake crush in front of the camera, in a flat trailblazer!!!
  • 3 2
 raw edit with bike noise is the only thing we want
  • 2 1
 @pinkbike - did you use the AI bot to pick this music?
  • 1 0
 More of this please!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009532
Mobile Version of Website