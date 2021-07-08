Pinkbike.com
Video: 4 Minutes of Suspension Smashing - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
Jul 8, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It was wet and wild out at the first EWS race in La Thuile with both riders and bikes taking their fair share of hits. Check out some of the action in gratuitous slow motion.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile 2021
9 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
yupstate
(16 mins ago)
Sweet orange Pivot. Can't wait to see the specs in 2024 when they release it after 48 more teaser videos.
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(12 mins ago)
Kinda looks like a Mach 6
[Reply]
2
0
scott-townes
(13 mins ago)
I'm not sure which is more satisfying... watching slow motion footage of suspension functioning or having sex on a cloud while having whipped cream laced with melted chocolate sprayed in my mouth... its a toss up.
[Reply]
4
0
danielfloyd
(15 mins ago)
This video is extremely satisfying
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(16 mins ago)
That fake crush in front of the camera, in a flat trailblazer!!!
[Reply]
3
2
zakferrara
(15 mins ago)
raw edit with bike noise is the only thing we want
[Reply]
2
1
gtill9000
(8 mins ago)
@pinkbike
- did you use the AI bot to pick this music?
[Reply]
1
0
BenTheSwabian
(4 mins ago)
More of this please!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
11
Ozzx3
(24 mins ago)
Music is soooo bad!
[Reply]
