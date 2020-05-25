Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 4 of Loic Bruni's Most Dramatic World Cup Crashes
May 25, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The World Champion looks calm and collected as always, until he ends up violently wrenched from his bike in these four crashes.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Loic Bruni
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
83182 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
70545 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
51705 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
51661 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
51229 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
50468 views
First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App
45212 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
40565 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
TheSevenSendies
(5 mins ago)
How he crash and stand back up so quick? I crash and lay on the ground for like ten minutes like what just happened??????
[Reply]
1
0
bikeboarder
(8 mins ago)
Haa that's why he's called SuperBruni.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007077
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment