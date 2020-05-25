Video: 4 of Loic Bruni's Most Dramatic World Cup Crashes

May 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


The World Champion looks calm and collected as always, until he ends up violently wrenched from his bike in these four crashes.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 How he crash and stand back up so quick? I crash and lay on the ground for like ten minutes like what just happened??????
  • 1 0
 Haa that's why he's called SuperBruni.

Post a Comment



