Video: 4 Physio Exercises to Keep Your Shoulders Safe

Ever wonder if your shoulders are going to hold out through the next crash? Have some thoughts of weakness?
Crashing in mountain biking is inevitable, but there are some things you can do to see if your chances of getting injured are higher.
As a physical therapist, who does online movement assessments for strength programs through, The Ride Life
, I use exercises to help me assess the strength and control of specific joints. I’m going to show you 3 self-assessment exercises, that I use, to see if you are at risk if you crash. These exercises are not to clear out everyone, but to speak directly to the people who are more at risk for shoulder injuries.
These exercises are chosen to show the stability of the shoulder joint and its ability to stay together if an impact occurs. Part of the exercises are mobility, but stability is the main focus.
These videos walk you through as I walk Daniel, an avid mountain biker, through the exercises. Assessment Exercise 1: Hands and Knees: Arm Raise
Assessment Exercise 2: Knee Push Ups
Perform 20 reps
Looks for:
- Shoulder blade Muscles Working (shoulder blade stability)
- Neck Strain/Tightness
- Full shoulder Flexion (parallel with the floor)
Assessment Exercise 3: Arm Raise to the side
Perform 15 reps
Looks for
- Shoulder Blade Stability with Pec Muscles
- Core with Shoulder Complex
- Back of the Shoulder Joint Stability
Did you pass?
Perform 25 reps
Looks for
- Deltoid with Shoulder Mechanics
- Neck Strain/Tightness
- Rotator Cuff Muscles Working with Shoulder Blade Muscles
- Overuse of Pec Muscle
- No Pain with the exercises
- Completed the exercises using the correct regions for muscles
- Felt strong at the end of the set
The Exercises!
Do you need to add some strengthening to your life? Are your shoulders at risk?
Here are 4 exercises that focus on stability of the shoulder joint, motor patterning of the shoulder complex, and neck to shoulder function. Exercise 1: Hands and Knees – Arm Raise to the Side
Exercise 2: Bent over Row with “W” (Shoulder External Rotation)
Objective
- To increase Middle Trap Strength and Activation
- Help Support Rotator Cuff Muscles
Perform:
- 1 time a day
o Before Riding to warm up for a ride
o With Workout
- 2 sets 10-20 reps, can add weight when needed
Things to Note:
- Lead with your thumb
- Don’t raise hand higher than level of trunk
- Goal is shoulder blade movement
Exercise 3: Knee Push Ups
Objective
- To increase Shoulder Blade Strength with External Rotators of Shoulder (helps keep ball of shoulder in socket)
Perform:
- 1 time a day
o Before Riding to warm up for a ride
o With Workout
- 2 sets 10-20 reps, can add weight or use band/cable when needed
Things to Note:
- Don’t bring elbows back too far
- Try not to move elbows when moving hands
- Neck should stay loose
Exercise 4: Upright Row
Objective
- To Increase Shoulder blade stability with Pec Muscle and Deltoid
- Strengthen Back of Shoulder Joint
Perform:
- 1 time a day
o Before Riding to warm up for a ride
o With Workout
- 2 sets 10-20 reps, when you can do 20 in a row move to regular push up and back reps down
Things to Note:
- Keep elbows out and shoulders away from ears
- Don’t forget the importance of using your core with a push up
Objective
- To increase Middle Trap Strength and Activation
- Help Support Rotator Cuff Muscles
Perform:
- 1 time a day
o With Workout
- 2 sets 15-20 reps, increase weight as needed, 10# is a great starting weight
Things to Note:
- Shoulder blades sink down as elbows go out
- Don’t strain neck
All of these exercises are great for strengthening shoulders. If you have pain with these, please seek care/treatment. Pain can cause muscles to function improperly based on a protection mechanism. AKA… if the muscles hurts to use it, the brain won’t use it as much. These exercises are a great starting position but you may need to diversify.
After you have been doing these exercises for 3-4 weeks at least 4-5 times a week, retest the first exercises and see how you have improved. About the Author:
Liz Koch, PT, DPT is a physical therapist that knows exactly what it is like to have pain. She has been to many PTs over her life, which directed her to becoming one. She has been a mountain biker since she was a kid and has recently opened up her own clinic in Western North Carolina, Blue Ridge BioMechanics
. She wants to share the knowledge that you don’t have to be in pain when riding and you don’t have to stop riding to get out of pain. She has focused this mission to Rad Mountain Biking Ladies
on Facebook and through her online business, The Ride Life
.
Let her know if you have questions.
*If you have pain please consult with a doctor or physical therapist for further evaluation, Liz Koch and companies are without liability if you injure yourself while performing these exercises*
