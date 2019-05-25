Video: 4 Physio Exercises to Keep Your Shoulders Safe

Objective

- To Increase Shoulder blade stability with Pec Muscle and Deltoid

- Strengthen Back of Shoulder Joint

Perform:

- 1 time a day

o Before Riding to warm up for a ride

o With Workout

- 2 sets 10-20 reps, when you can do 20 in a row move to regular push up and back reps down

Things to Note:

- Keep elbows out and shoulders away from ears

- Don’t forget the importance of using your core with a push up

