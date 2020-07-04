Video: 4 Tips for Faster Climbing with The Strength Factory

Jul 4, 2020
by Ben Plenge  

Love it or hate it, we all have to earn our turns and in this video I am going to give you 4 simple tips along with a bonus tip to help you improve your climbing.

No...... The bonus tip is not to buy an E-MTB!

Thanks for watching.

Stay Strong

Ben

Tutorials and Guides Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Rather like this guy. Those of us unlucky enough to have body types that look less like Italian hill climbers and more like furniture movers need all the help we can get.
  • 1 0
 Solid content!

