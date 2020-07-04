Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 4 Tips for Faster Climbing with The Strength Factory
Jul 4, 2020
by
Ben Plenge
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Love it or hate it, we all have to earn our turns and in this video I am going to give you 4 simple tips along with a bonus tip to help you improve your climbing.
No...... The bonus tip is not to buy an E-MTB!
Thanks for watching.
Stay Strong
Ben
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
74914 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
66151 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
60033 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
50563 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
48677 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
45703 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
41669 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40447 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
mobiller
(26 mins ago)
Rather like this guy. Those of us unlucky enough to have body types that look less like Italian hill climbers and more like furniture movers need all the help we can get.
[Reply]
1
0
dobiept
(31 mins ago)
Solid content!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009289
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment