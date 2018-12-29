Video: 40 Minutes of Welsh Shredding in 'Dirty South'

A 2 years in the making grassroots short film documenting South Wales' core mtb/freeride scene. Inspired by the scenery, the riding quality, the tracks, the banter, the atmosphere along with a high calibre of local talent. All of these things truly give us one of the best scenes in the world, which is why I decided I needed to capture this to share with the rest of the MTB community.Ajay was instantly on board with the idea, a 1 day filming trip turned into session after session. We travelled all around South Wales meeting with a crazy line up of competitive riders at their local woods, riding their favourite spots and tracks. We just took each day as it came. The film grew organically over the two years, some of the riders include; Manon Carpenter, Taylor Vernon, The Dustyhuckers, Leo Sandler, Shaun Bevan + many many more. 40 minutes of thorough Welsh shredding and a look back at the iconic DRAGON DH SERIES from the 90s with interviews from Steve Jones and Jason Carpenter.WELCOME TO THE DIRTY SOUTH.@JSLD_____ / jackslademedia@gmail.com@LETSAVEW @AJAYXJONES@UNDERDOGSCULT