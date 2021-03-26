Video: 40 Seconds of Flat Out Shredding as Evan Wall Rips his Favorite Squamish Trail

Mar 26, 2021
by Pierre-Luc Arseneau  

I got a hold of Evan for a quick film session in between his busy schedule filled with weight training, cardio sessions, on the bike training and social media presence. Despite his recent fame, he's always so humble and easy to work with.

Photos from Brodie Degrace

The speed he was able to keep in those technical sections blew us away.











6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Great video Evan. I really hope there is an EWS season this summer. Super proud it all became a reality at Bike Big White. You deserve the shot bro. Good luck!
  • 2 0
 At least this features more riding than the entire first season of PB Academy!
  • 1 0
 How’s that gold bike!?! Sick!
  • 1 0
 Yeah PLA ! Such a good edit ! And I love Evan
  • 1 0
 lovely trail
  • 1 0
 Low-key actually insane?

