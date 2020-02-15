Video: 40 Seconds of Hardtail Shredding in California

In preparation of adding some more Timberjack models to our lineup, Salsa decided to fly a few folks out to California for a dirt trails session away from the snow and ice-covered landscape back here in Minnesota.
Along with creative director Kelly MacWilliams, still photographer Marty Wood, and videographer Jules Ameel, we brought in one of our sponsored riders; Javier Zuniga of Austin, Texas.
Javier is a young gun with mad skills and an enthusiastic personality; he loves riding bikes.
A couple of years back, when I had my first sponsorship discussions with him over a phone, he was still in high school and I was thoroughly impressed by his ability to hold a polite conversation with a much older adult. That isn’t true of some young folks today, and I’d encourage any younger riders that are reading this and dreaming big to realize how important those interpersonal skills are. Trust me, sponsorship is about more than just being able to ride a bike.
But ride a bike Javier can!
While it had been about 4 years since he’d last been on a hardtail, he quickly got a feel for the Timberjack. “That bike is super easy to manual,” he said. “I had to adjust to not having a rear shock to pre-load for jumps and such, but once I got my groove back, I was able to visualize and ride some lines that they weren’t expecting.”
To my eyes, the riding Javy showcases in this short are the ever-present reminder that developing rider skills is the most important thing a mountain biker can do. There will always be the latest and greatest bike for sale, and it’s human nature to want those things…
…but Javy riding a Timberjack is a great reminder that you can't put too high a price on great bike skills.
