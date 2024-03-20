Video: 44 Days Until World Cup DH Racing, But Who's Counting?! - Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 19

What have been your favorite weekly show segments so far? Devil's Avocado

Recreational Wrecks

$25 Challenge

Friday Fails Breakdowns

2 Min of Tech

Gratitude Corner

Rate Readers' Rides

Best of Buy n Sell Responses: 24 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Christina and Henry count down the days until the return of World Cup DH racing before Mike Kazimer jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the newest Yeti ASR. They then present their items for LESS than $25 this time, before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and finish off with a good ol' Gratitude Corner segment.00:20 - Latest News + State of the Sport Public Survey3:04 - 2 Minutes of Tech5:21 - $25 Challenge7:09 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap7:33 - Gratitude CornerLet us know your favorite item for mountain biking for $25 or less!