Video: 44 Days Until World Cup DH Racing, But Who's Counting?! - Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 19

Mar 20, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Christina and Henry count down the days until the return of World Cup DH racing before Mike Kazimer jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the newest Yeti ASR. They then present their items for LESS than $25 this time, before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and finish off with a good ol' Gratitude Corner segment.

00:20 - Latest News + State of the Sport Public Survey
3:04 - 2 Minutes of Tech
5:21 - $25 Challenge
7:09 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap
7:33 - Gratitude Corner

Let us know your favorite item for mountain biking for $25 or less!

What have been your favorite weekly show segments so far?







11 Comments
  • 6 0
 I have watched WCDH every year since the freecaster days....even subscribed last year to watch....will not subscribe this year.
  • 3 0
 For $30/month, that's a hard no. Super disappointed, though.
  • 1 0
 @jsnfschr: Yeah gonna have to see about expensing that cost for "research purposes"
  • 3 0
 Same here. It's really a bummer UCI & WB has done this to the sport.
  • 1 0
 Same here. Im sadly finding it harder to even watch updates and the stoke is gone these day strictly due to the lack of being able to watch it. I looked forward to waking up super early, have a bowl and a meal, watch the race then go ride.
  • 5 0
 What's the difference when we can't actually watch it?
  • 1 0
 Can’t and choose not are different
  • 5 0
 Better question is who's watching?
  • 1 0
 I really enjoyed the watching the free stream of the juniors but did have to make an effort to catch the elite finals more often than not. It was worth it but they didn't make it easy on us.
  • 2 0
 Still don't know where we can watch it in Australia......
  • 1 1
 Still?!? That's wild!







