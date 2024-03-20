Video: 44 Days Until World Cup DH Racing, But Who's Counting?! - Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 19

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Christina and Henry count down the days until the return of World Cup DH racing before Mike Kazimer jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the newest Yeti ASR. They then present their items for LESS than $25 this time, before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and finish off with a good ol' Gratitude Corner segment.
00:20 - Latest News + State of the Sport Public Survey
3:04 - 2 Minutes of Tech
5:21 - $25 Challenge
7:09 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap
7:33 - Gratitude Corner
Let us know your favorite item for mountain biking for $25 or less!